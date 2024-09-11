Aries: You need to be very cautious today, says Ganesha. The results of a lot of hard work over a long time may be undone by one impulsive decision. After a stressful morning, you could just wish to spend time with children, playing their childish games.

Taurus: There is a strong likelihood of some dispute or misunderstanding cropping up between you and your parents. This, Ganesha assures, could easily be resolved through a positive, meaningful dialogue. You will be clear, coherent and persuasive in your communications. Your ideas and intentions will be easily understood and accepted by others. The day will turn out to be a bright and a pleasant one

Gemini: You will keep your emotions aside and concentrate solely on your work today. You will have to waste a lot of time in fulfilling the demands made by those around you. However, the more demands you fulfil, the more their expectations will rise, says Ganesha.

Cancer: New positive turn in the life of lovers. It may lead to marriage. You will play a role in bonding all members of the joint family and will meet with success. you will respect tradition and custom. Adopt a careful approach, counsels Ganesha.

Leo: Your entire day will be spent at work. Those working in large corporations will have to fulfil heightened expectations from their superiors. Housewives will need to tackle other work, apart from their daily chores. It is an important day for you, says Ganesha.

Virgo: You will stay away from partnership ventures. Ganesha says you can control large-scale projects on your own. You have leadership qualities and will be able to coordinate teamwork and direct your colleagues to get the required amount of work from them.

Libra: Ganesha says that you will be able to attain a huge benefit because of your nature to take chances. Higher-ups in the office will take notice of your skills and ability to work well. Seniors in your office will promote and inspire you to give your best Ganesha says this is not a good time to get into a direct fight with anyone since it will lead to more problems and issues.

Scorpio: You are ready to take up the challenges that life has to throw at you. Thanks to the confidence within you, which gives you the power to fight it out against all odds. Even if you take up a mammoth task, you are bound to succeed today, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Your business is likely to grow with leaps and bounds, foresees Ganesha. An increase in financial returns will keep you happy for the entire day. Work in progress gives out positive signals. Your expert advice will be valued at work. In short, a day full of activities.

Capricorn: Practical and creative, you can utilise your talents in the best possible manner. You will smartly solve family issues, without favouring or hurting anybody, says Ganesha. You’ll like to play the role of a peacemaker, as it gives you satisfaction from within. Also, you will love to help others as much as you can.

Aquarius: Be it about solving financial issues or concerns about income, money matters will keep your mind occupied throughout the day. You will have a gala time with your friends later on the day, predicts Ganesha. Not that you don’t value your friends, but today, you will realise how important you are for one another.

Pisces: You are fond of travelling and are always looking for an excuse to set off. Hence it comes as no surprise if you pack your bags and decide to embark upon a journey on a whim today. It is a much-needed break too, from the daily stresses of earning a livelihood. While you are seeking solitude, you will take your friends and relatives along with you on the trip, says Ganesha.