Aries: If you’re looking to get married, buy the ring today. But before you leap, weigh all the pros and cons carefully, says Ganesha. All in all, this may be a day filled with activities related to your relationship and by the time the day ends, you may be on cloud nine!

Taurus: You may face conflicts on the personal front and find your thoughts leaning towards aggression today, says Ganesha. There is a possibility of suffering losses due to loved ones. Exercise restraint in arguments with relatives and siblings, advises Ganesha.

Gemini: You are desirous of perfection in everything that you do, and you practice this philosophy in every aspect of your life. You make sure that all of your energies are concentrated on taking forward your efforts in the right direction. You need to replenish your energies and increase your awareness today, to be able to continue your efforts, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Today, your ability to think clearly in the most adverse conditions will be your key weapon as you get cornered by unrelenting assaults of work and deadlines. The clarity will reflect in your work as you deal with inhuman work pressure. Your mind will save the day for you as well as your peers.

Leo: Your children’s health may be a cause of concern today, says Ganesha. The best way to put your and your family’s fears to rest would be by paying a quick visit to the doctor. As always, kids remain a surprise package of delights; the happiness of your children shall double your joy as a parent. But then, Ganesha reminds us, only a healthy kid is a happy kid.

Virgo: Expenses will mount uncontrollably today, and they will be mostly wasteful. However, positive energies are gathering momentum, and Ganesha says you would do well in making full use of them, both in your personal and professional spheres.

Libra: Ganesha says that this is the right time to enhance your personality and prove your talents to the world. Today you will be able to buy new clothes too. You must pay attention to people close to you. Today is the day you will spend in your dream world.

Scorpio: It’s the same old rut today, says Ganesha. Nothing new, nothing exciting. People from the opposite sex, however, may bring you out of the routine and try to enliven your spirits, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Ganesha foresees business expansion on your cards. Your friends, relatives and other contacts across seven seas will lend a helping hand to develop your business. And thanks to your super communication skills that make the task easier. The leader in you is all set to conquer the world. Way to go!

Capricorn: If at first you don’t succeed, try again. Many people underestimate the power of perseverance and patience. But, these qualities will lead you to success. Rather than exploding with anger and anxiety, keep your faith in your plans intact, especially when the results are not as per your plans, advises Ganesha. If you fail to do as per the advice, you may spoil your image in society.

Aquarius: Things have become stagnant but it fails to frustrate your spirit. Slow and steady wins the race and it seems you have imbibed it very well. You will be able to seize opportunities coming your way and march ahead on your path. Financially, you will be on stable ground, says Ganesha.

Pisces: While you like cooperating with your colleagues, there is nothing like a little competition to spice things up. You will nonchalantly take on the challenges coming your way, and thrive on the sweet smell of success today. Luck is in your favour as well. Make the most of it, says Ganesha.