Curious about what the stars have in store for you today? Your daily horoscope offers insights into love, career and health for each zodiac sign. Read on to find out how April 12 may shape your day. See what the planetary movements suggest for your sign today.

Aries: Ganesha sees a wonderful time ahead for you. Today, you will meet many people who will prove reliable and trustworthy in the future. You aim to think and work perfectly. For that, says Ganesha, you will have to remain your practical and head-on-shoulders self.

Taurus: Today, you will strike a great balance between your professional and personal life, predicts Ganesha. You will save your money from being swindled by others. You may be lagging in the race to catch up with your goals, but you will not be disappointed by what you achieve. It is an auspicious day to undertake business deals and start new projects, feels Ganesha.

Gemini: Today, you will have a tendency to remain possessive about your personal belongings, says Ganesha. You are likely to join personality development courses to achieve your ultimate goals. An unpleasant occurrence is likely to throw you off guard. But remember, there is hope when there is life.

Cancer: Today, you will use money to fulfil your needs. If there is anything that, according to you needs changing, you will throw some money to get it changed. Your loved ones will celebrate your financial gains and spend some more of it in the process. If there has been any limit to the amount of money flowing in, there is certainly no limit to the money leaving your coffers.

Leo: You may not have a halo around your head, but that most certainly does not deter you from playing the spiritual card today, says Ganesha. On this auspicious day, it is through religious scriptures that you satiate your desire to attain the intangible. Spend some time meditating on the finer aspects of life; you will be amazed at the answers such contemplation can throw up.

Virgo: Something you achieve most suddenly will make you very happy today. But your happiness may be marred by getting agitated about the problems you are facing. You may expect new funds for new projects, says Ganesha. Your business will flourish today.

Libra: A wistful day lies ahead of you, says Ganesha. This day, just like ‘on the summer day that we flew kites’, may be the standard when it comes to wanting to have a better future. Ganesha expects a sea of change in your outlook, thanks to your sweetheart’s noble gesture today.

Scorpio: Dear friends and soul mates will bring you much relief and calm today, says Ganesha. Spend as much time as possible with them. Romantic escapades with your beloved will be heaven in itself. Blood relations will stand true and strong in matters of importance, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: You take the path of spirituality for the peace of mind and to stay away from the daily humdrum of life. You will not only seek love, but also spread love around you. In a nutshell, a pleasant day is in store for you, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: Your outstanding intellectual ability will not only yield exciting results for you, but will also help your close associates who will have progressed a great deal in their careers because of your valuable advice, says Ganesha. Scores of problems may come your way, but you will have nothing to worry about. You will deal with each one of them with ease. A project approved for implementation will be successful and will earn you the reputation of being a perfectionist.

Aquarius: You have managed to carve a niche for yourself. Today, you may see the tangible benefits of all your past hard work. But business rivals may poke and pinch; even your health may trouble you. However, you will manage to smile and take things in the right spirit, approves Ganesha.

Pisces: An auspicious time for starting new projects, today will see you make substantial investments in your future. Your family is the foundation of your success, and keeping that in mind will provide you with some vital insights. Your smile wins many a heart today, says Ganesha.