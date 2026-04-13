Start your day with a quick cosmic check-in. Today’s planetary alignments bring a mix of opportunity, emotion and momentum for all zodiac signs. Whether you’re navigating work pressures, relationship shifts or personal goals, your horoscope offers a glimpse of what the stars may have in store. Read on to see how the day’s energies could shape your decisions, moods and moments.

Aries: Right now, you need to summon all your mental abilities as you will have to make quick, on-the-spot decisions. However, Ganesha cautions you to take proper advice as your decisions may have a long-term impact, more so if they involve monetary matters.

Taurus: You have an easy, carefree day ahead. There will be no woes or worries, says Ganesha. But you will be inclined to take up too many things at one time, more than you can handle. This may, in turn, get you stressed and uptight. You are advised to be practical and not to overdo things. If you do get into a fix, a moment’s reflection will show you that you alone are to be blamed. Try to be realistic and reasonable.

Gemini: Emotions, not acidity, will be the cause of your uneasiness. Something important is going on in your life and you are nervous. It can be related to a matter concerning law, ethics, prejudice, education, or social customs. You are, however, likely to win admiration from all quarters for your fine taste in arts, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Today, you will be at the centre of all your plans. Your responsibilities at home are likely to be unnecessary digressions for you, with your help-yourself-only attitude. However, you may feel that you are not getting enough returns on your hard work. Ganesha advises you to become more responsible at home, and your family’s love and affection will make up for the insufficient returns.

Leo: Love, respect and quality time together — this might just be the perfect recipe for a happy family life, says Ganesha. So on this day, make it a point to spend time with your loved ones, and show them just how much you care for them and what they mean to you. It may be a small gesture, but the returns you get in the evening will be priceless, says Ganesha. Meanwhile, you will continue to bask in salutations as you dazzle your associates at work with your business brilliance.

Virgo: A renewed zest for life will bring in a transformation in you. It is a good time to let people know how important and intelligent – yes, you can be both – you are. Your eminence will be obvious as you show how things are meant to be done.

Libra: All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy! You don’t want to be Jack, now, do you? It’s high time you took a break from your busy work schedule. Go on a vacation to recharge your batteries. There are chances that evening could bring with it some hurtful remarks from loved ones. Don’t be too sensitive to everything that’s said, advises Ganesha.

Scorpio: Two words will define your day, eloquence and elegance. Sweet talk and compliments may take you a long way, but do not become complacent and get carried away with your success. Sometimes, saying the right thing may be more beneficial than saying what the other person wants to hear. Communicate carefully, advises Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Friendship with a few like-minded people is likely to develop today. You shall spend a large share of your time discussing issues like attitude, beliefs and values. Those with you will enjoy sharing their ideas and opinions, and casting them in a new mould.

Capricorn: The wait for some good news may have been too long, but it will surely find its way to you today, says Ganesha. Your focus will remain fixed on work, and you may feel like you are finally starting to like your job. This, in turn, will lead you to make some well-informed decisions about your future. And if the good news comes at the right time, you will probably save the effort of finding a new job.

Aquarius: Today is an important day in the larger scheme of things. You may finally decide to buy a home, change your job, or marry! Sudden and unexpected profits are on the cards too. Reputation and rewards are all yours today. This acknowledgement helps you remain committed, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Your inherent talents, competitive colleagues and supportive superiors will spur you on to great heights at the workplace, beginning today. Make sure that you do not get carried away by little victories, says Ganesha. There is many a slip between the cup and the lip!