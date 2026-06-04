From work choices and financial concerns to family matters and emotional well-being, today’s horoscope offers a blend of caution, encouragement and clarity. Ganesha’s insights for all 12 zodiac signs point out when to take initiative, when to ease off and how to navigate the day effectively.

Aries: Today, you are raring to go. It’s best you put that adrenaline to good use. This is the time to WORK and not plan. It’s a day you can lift mountains and cross the seas. You can party hard later, says Ganesha.

Taurus: Spontaneity, predicts Ganesha, is the need of the hour. Ignore the negative aspects and focus on the positive side. Your action, rather than thoughts, will yield results today. Listen to some light music to soothe your soul, suggests Ganesha.

Gemini: Today, you will get more assertive and aggressive when your authority is challenged, predicts Ganesha. You will probably take chances in financial matters later in the day. In the evening, an unpleasant occurrence is likely to throw you off guard. Don’t lose heart, your future is bright.

Cancer: Today, you will be daydreaming about your sweetheart. And as the day ends, the dream may come true, predicts Ganesha. In the afternoon, you will handle certain perilous situations with great tact. At work, you will be a live wire, and others will be surprised to see your enthusiasm. Ganesha knows it is that dream that has made your day. One can only imagine how it may be like seeing it come true later in the day.

Leo: On most days, people go about seeking luck, but seems like today, you are not going to be one of them. Lady Luck is coming your way with a full, bright smile, says Ganesha, so you can be assured of a good day. Look forward to good tidings from abroad towards the afternoon. Ganesha also says it is a good day to express your love for that special someone in the evening. With things going your way all day, you will sleep like a baby at night.

Virgo: You are most likely to wield the baton if a question on your authority is raised, predicts Ganesha. Also on the cards is a possibly risky venture with finances. An unexpected and not-so-nice event in the evening will add certain lines of worry to your face. But don’t worry, says Ganesha, because where there is life, there is hope.

Libra: Emotions may cloud your thinking today, portends Ganesha. Just remind yourself that, like everything else, this phase too shall pass. You may seek refuge in religious and spiritual activities. But this said, today is a highly profitable day for moneylenders. But if you happen to be in the retail business, you might have to work hard to earn an extra buck, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: A fair-weather day today. Fair winds will help you fare well, says Ganesha. You can hazard to expect astonishing financial gains in business dealings today. Academic learning curve will be exponential today. In spite of all, you remain sensitive and understanding, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: You may be surprised at the state of your support and subsidy, says Ganesha. Economics will worry you today. Small, insignificant problems at work will mar your generally upbeat mood. Hedge your bets carefully in matters of money, advises Ganesha. But keep those spirits high and meet all such matters head-on.

Capricorn: Who wouldn’t enjoy spending a fun time with friends? But it’s the hectic work schedule that makes such a gathering a rare occasion. You will be fortunate to be in the company of your friends today, says Ganesha. Your love life will blossom too, and your sweetheart will seem today more understanding of your problems than they have been in recent past. Your family will support you in every way, which will make you want to live up to their expectations.

Aquarius: Today, you will devote yourself to something you’ve neglected in the past. And it’s advisable to organise your closet before it falls apart! If nothing, you may spend the day scouring job advertisements and going for interviews. It’s a busy day whichever way, says Ganesha.

Pisces: You are likely to reveal your innermost feelings and the true nature of your thoughts today, says Ganesha. Feel free to be optimistic about your chances of success if you are planning to propose to someone special this evening. More pleasure, less pain. Now, who wouldn’t want that?