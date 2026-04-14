From love and relationships to career moves and financial gains, the stars have plenty in store today. Some zodiac signs will enjoy professional recognition, while others may reconnect with loved ones or plan sudden travel. Here’s what the stars say you should expect.

Aries: Today you will be perplexed by some inexplicable and fantastic event. Either that, or you may experience an unforeseen but favourable incident. It may not be earth-shaking, but it will definitely make you assess things. Besides, you could have difficulties meeting deadlines. However, Ganesha advises you to tell people about the importance of your work.

Taurus: You will not lose your cool today, despite the overwhelming odds, feels Ganesha. Rationale and reason will be the rhyme of your attitude as you diagnose the problems and uproot them successfully. Success beckons and you are ready to reach out and grab it by hook or by crook. Guard your reputation, as your ethics might come under the scanner, says Ganesha.

Gemini: You will tend to be religiously inclined today, feels Ganesha. For this purpose, you may spend some time visiting a temple, mosque or church. You are also likely to go shopping, and chances are that this too is for a religious purpose. May God bless you, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Today, you will put your heart and soul into whatever task you take up. But the results may not be too forthcoming. However, that should not be a reason for you to get dejected or anxious. You will get your due sooner or later. Also, spending some time with your loved ones will be quite gratifying emotionally.

Leo: A mixed bag of fortunes, a bittersweet pill, call it what you will, but today brings with it a lot of things packed within its 24-hour period. Ganesha foresees a hectic morning and an even more frantic afternoon. So, respite will be a luxury for you today. If this was the bitter end of the pill, then its sweet results will be like a balm on your frayed nerves, says Ganesha. A fabulous time with your loved ones, a scrumptious dinner that is going to delight your appetite, and a sensuous evening are all in the offing.

Virgo: Pay due attention to your innate feelings. A small tour may be in the offing. You will get along famously with people today, says Ganesha. Your loved ones will receive your sincere feelings and emotions. Work your magic to improve relationships more.

Libra: When you aim big, it is the small things that somehow manage to irritate you the most. Ganesha foresees you being troubled immensely by minute things today. But do not let this dampen your spirit, because today is also a day when you shall be receptive to new ideas. Allow for things to be absorbed by you today and maintain an even balance. Do that, and you may produce wonderful results at work and rake in the money from various sources, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: A cascade of let-downs will dent your confidence and shake your determination, says Ganesha. But don’t let these failures affect you, as they are temporary. At work, your subordinates may force you to take drastic measures.

Sagittarius: A day full of cheer and joy is in store. You will probably enrol in a part-time course and sharpen your skills. But for those in police and legal professions, you will be the lions of the jungle! Roar and stamp your authority, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: After running about helter-skelter for getting your work done, you will sit back and spend the day planning the course of future action. Sudden and unexpected profits are on the cards, but you will need to be mindful of how best to utilise them. You can expect a few good opportunities to knock at the door, but open the door before they turn to look for shelter elsewhere.

Aquarius: You may find your schedules running haywire today! Your workload may be daunting, especially if you’re an administrator. However, Ganesha says your diligence and commitment will tide you through. And you are still ready to party in the evening. What energy!

Pisces: You are human enough to make mistakes, and humble enough to admit them, and it is this honesty that people admire in you. Your affectionate nature will see you excel at tending to the needs of your family members today, says Ganesha.