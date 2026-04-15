Discover your horoscope today with the help of the astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: You may want to tap your feet to a beat only you can hear. Life for you today is sunny. You’re able to make quick decisions, while other major ones may be kept on hold. Dance your way home, if that’s what pleases you, says Ganesha.

Taurus: The desire to rule your community, your neighbourhood, is likely to get hold of you today. Don’t get carried away by the idea and go bossing around. No one is likely to appreciate your acting high and mighty. Be sure. You will be creating a lot of enemies. Ganesha urges you to reject such thoughts and to wait until evening. A beautiful encounter with your partner or your sweetheart is distinctly in the cards. Do not spoil the day by acting in bad taste.

Gemini: You will be busier with religious pursuits rather than work today. Religious rituals, charity, philanthropic work, and service to the needy, these are some of the issues that will take up your time today. You will feel the need to go to a place of worship today and spend some time there to get mental peace and calm, says Ganesha.

Cancer: The day may not see you in your best of moods, yet you will manage to remain congenial, assures Ganesha. As a boss, you will be authoritative in your actions and that’s not a bad thing at all. Although on most occasions you are a lenient leader, today you will not spare the rod for those who cross lines. On the downside, throughout the day, your peers may be suspicious of you.

Leo: A good deed is never wasted. Remember this as today, you shall find yourself in the incredible position of being of invaluable assistance to someone in need, says Ganesha. So lend out that helping hand and be assured that your generosity will not be forgotten. On a personal front, you may feel bothered by some minor problem in relationships, but do not fret too much. As the day progresses, take some time out to meditate and maybe even listen to music, advises Ganesha.

Virgo: First make an assessment of your situation today, and only then make your move, warns Ganesha. You may loosen your limbs in the afternoon and relieve yourself of the burden that has piled up on your work table. However, Ganesha advises you to act wisely and use your extensive experience when it comes to sealed bids and tenders.

Libra: Today, you seem to have the Midas touch, so every task you take in your hands is bound to be a success. You may also want to take time out to spend with your loved ones and lavish them with attention. Also, don’t forget to hand out credit to others for their valuable inputs. It pays to be in people’s good books. Ganesha advises you to spend your money wisely in the evening. Overall, you will excel in the company of loved ones.

Scorpio: The scales await you as many important decisions in life come calling for judgment today. Later in the day, sudden and unexpected profits are on the cards. In the workplace, reputation and rewards may come for previous efforts. You are likely to remain energetic, enthusiastic and capable throughout the day.

Sagittarius: Ganesha foresees that today, you shall be more selfless and careful than ever. You might be poised to make a profit by engaging in shared actions. However, it comes naturally to you to mix business with pleasure, and you shall make the most of it.

Capricorn: You may have good control over your temper, but Ganesha says you are very likely to lose it today, and most likely, at work. For this one day, think before you say anything and avoid getting into any sort of arguments or scuffles. Make sure you take measured steps, for it may not be a very good day, but you can do your bit to prevent it from getting worse.

Aquarius: That is only a reflection and not the moon in your soup bowl! Be reasonable in your expectations, advises Ganesha, and give happiness a chance. You may learn an important lesson from your beloved, while your associates will be friendly.

Pisces: You will be at your wits’ end today, grappling with financial issues. You will decide to multiply your savings and increase your income by whatever means possible. The good news being you will find it easy to implement your new plans and schemes. Your friends could have some vital insights to share with you about your finances, says Ganesha.