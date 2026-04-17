From career decisions and money matters to family time and emotional balance, today’s horoscope brings a mix of caution, motivation and reassurance. Ganesha’s guidance for all 12 zodiac signs highlights where to push harder, where to slow down and how to make the most of the day ahead.

Aries: If your heart wishes to be alone, honour the mood. No friends, no music. Drive away and connect to nature if you must. There is a bit of money jingling in if you’re dealing in finances, says Ganesha.

Taurus: Today, you will probably achieve your short-term goals, says Ganesha. There will be no dip in the amount of work pressure you will be facing; you will find yourself ready for every challenge. It is time to shift gears and set your eyes on your long-term goals now. Time and money will be spent on leisure activities in the company of loved ones.

Gemini: You will keep others under the spell of your magnetic personality, predicts Ganesha. Your long-term goals will start taking shape by the end of the day. You may also expect some good news, generally related to a wedding. You will succeed in all your romantic endeavours.

Cancer: Today, you will accomplish most of your short-term goals and may shift your focus to long-term plans, foretells Ganesha. Now that you have achieved some of your goals, you may spare some time for leisure activities. Family will get its due place in your scheme of things in the evening.

Leo: Shooting off the charts is an understatement when it comes to your liveliness today, says Ganesha. Guess there is just something about today that puts a spring in your step and a smile on your face. But whatever it is, it’s good for you. At work, you shall be able to bring about new and successful business strategies. On the personal front, Ganesha does not wish to know what ongoing consultation it is that you were taking; just know that it all comes to its logical end later in the day.

Virgo: Your gallantry will serve to impress the gallery, but chances are certain things could well spoil the show, says Ganesha. On reflecting within, you find a great deal of improvement in your inner self. Children will broaden that smile with their antics.

Libra: It’s like a finishing job for you today, says Ganesha, as you complete pending jobs. It was about time things got wrapped up, anyway. But with your high level of energy and vigour, you may also have an inclination to begin a new business. Keep at it, and you may find some satisfaction in business dealings towards the evening, feels Ganesha.

Scorpio: Armed with a good sense of judgement, you will make several encouraging changes in your behaviour today, foretells Ganesha. Habits die hard, but all the effort that you put into refining your routine will pay off brilliantly by the end of the day. Close friends and family will be pleasantly surprised by your efficiency and decisions.

Sagittarius: You may just strike the notes of your beloved’s heart today. Your presence and presents will make them realise how much you do indeed love them. Expect a trip to posh showrooms and designer shops to buy them expensive gifts. But don’t neglect work or your long-term goals, advises Ganesha.

Capricorn: On the priority list, you put your work ahead of your family life. As a result, your life partner may have complaints about you not giving enough attention to him/her. Today, for once, you’ll not let him/her get disappointed, as you’ll plan a romantic getaway with your sweetheart. Professionally, you’ll be at your best, winning applause from the bosses and outshining your opponents. These achievements, however, need to be tested for their strengths before you have your nose in the air, says Ganesha.

Aquarius: Your family will dote on you today and God knows you deserve it. Just go along with their plans for once, and you’ll be surprised by how blessed and cheerful you feel. In business dealings, your forthrightness and charm will win people over, says Ganesha.

Pisces: While a day filled with a lot of stress awaits you at the workplace, you will still be able to come out ahead of the competition on account of your sheer brilliance and your powers of persuasion. You will receive many accolades for the way you tackle your projects today, says Ganesha.