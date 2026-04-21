Today’s horoscope offers astrology insights for all zodiac signs, highlighting how the day may unfold in love, career, finances, and personal life. Based on planetary movements, the predictions outline opportunities, challenges and emotional shifts to help each zodiac sign plan the day with clarity and caution.

Aries: You are not in the mood to socialise today. Something unsavoury may also be hard to overcome. Although you are industrious, Ganesha advises you not to bite off more than you can chew. A bit of faith in providence can go a long way in your life.

Taurus: In the morning, you are due to be gripped by an urge to acquire a fresh look, a complete makeover. You will probably visit a beauty parlour for necessary treatment. Ganesha says you will be desperate to make an impression on those around you. In the evening, you are likely to be vexed and puzzled by some particular issue. You will, however, act sensibly and seek advice from your trusted friends and, thus, sort out the problem.

Gemini: You will feel some measure of loneliness today. You will need the company of someone close to you for reassurance. The evening will see you plagued by rapid mood swings. Meditative techniques can help calm your mind, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Your imagination and creativity will surpass new heights. You will try to find easy answers to the most difficult riddles. Your creativity will be beneficial. A favourable day for investors and traders, say Ganesha.

Leo: You need to be extremely wary in the morning, because there are chances that a major confrontation with someone very close to you may occur. In the afternoon, your good fortune will bring you the solutions to most of your current issues. Your travel plans may be postponed, says Ganesha.

Virgo: You enjoy a strong position, but its foundations will be rattled today. In all probability, you may have to encounter some unwanted problems, which will be a cause for worry. However, Ganesha says you may still end up doing something beneficial if you get out of the rut and attempt to do something unusual.

Libra: Ganesha says this is a time for a new romantic relationship to develop. Due to that, you will be extremely happy and joyous today. Small issues cropping up will sully your good mood today. Your happy-go-lucky attitude will come to the fore, and you will be able to put aside all the issues and worries and move ahead in life.

Scorpio: A series of events will keep you occupied, physically and mentally. You will enjoy meeting like-minded people and having intellectual discussions with them. You are charged up and look forward to the soiree and merry-making with loved ones. However, make sure that too much enthusiasm and overexertion do not deteriorate your health.

Sagittarius: Work, work and more work will be your day’s agenda. A power-packed performance is expected from you. Though hectic, the day will be easy-going as your bosses are likely to be lenient on you. Love and affection from family are on the cards as well.

Capricorn: You don’t shy away from working hard and today, at your work, you will do everything to improve upon your performance. But, perfection seems distant no matter how hard you try, says Ganesha. Your mind is making creative plans, but you are unable to put them on paper and get them executed. You will not get off the track by a minor bump on the track. With the same positive approach as before, you will march ahead for success.

Aquarius: It is not only important to ideate, but also to get those ideas executed. Don’t worry, though, you are good at both, assures Ganesha. The icing on the cake will be your communication skills, which get you through the door every time. For students, it will be an amazing day.

Pisces: You are sensitive and considerate and that is the core of your charming attitude, which will help you win over the opposite sex today. There is also a good chance that you will be getting into a long-term relationship, feels Ganesha. You will find the time today to take some tough decision that will determine your future. There might be some tension or mental disturbances, but nothing that might slow down your heartbeat.