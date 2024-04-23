Aries: Okay, so the plans you chalked out have not delivered any results. Today, you may want to do a rethink. By noon, you may put things in place, and this will fire your confidence. Ganesha says this is what life is about — try, try, try, until you succeed.

Taurus: This day you will be thinking of pleasant outings, picnics and pleasure trips. The morning could be spent with your friends and family members, finalising plans and programmes. But, warns Ganesha, you could lose track of things later in the day and, unfortunately, change your plans and end up spoiling a lovely, enjoyable day and turning it into a drab and dull affair. You could, in the end, become extremely bored and listless.

Gemini: A hectic day awaits you. You will be busy trying to complete your pending projects and trying to figure out a way to beat your deadlines. However, the workload should ease a bit post-noon. You are likely to make plans to go watch a movie or to go out to dinner with friends and family, says Ganesha.

Cancer: The day proceeds lazily. But your work will pick up pace later in the day. Ganesha cautions about your health. As the chance of stomach upset is likely, be careful of what you eat or drink. Do not neglect any ailment and contact the doctor promptly.

Leo: The day may start on a sour note. You will want to accomplish a lot of things, however, you will not achieve the desired results. The later half of the day is better suited for all your work-related pursuits, and you will be able to make much better progress, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Today it is time to enjoy all the rewards that you have reaped in your life. It may appear to you that you have reached your wits’ end. However, Ganesha foretells that all the jigsaw pieces will fall into place when you sit down with your spouse to sort things out.

Libra: Ganesha says you will think twice before spending today. You shall try to save your money by bargaining too. The afternoon is an auspicious time to propose to your loved one for marriage. Today is the day you shall experience love and closeness with your partner. Ganeshji sends you his best wishes.

Scorpio: A one-to-one conversation with your partner or spouse may leave you happy. In short, marital bliss is on the cards today. To come closer to each other, you may even think of a getaway or plan a long vacation with each other. Your cheerful nature would keep you going throughout the day and even help you to sort out small issues.

Sagittarius: Ganesha has to offer too many things on the platter today. Don’t get confused if things don’t appear as expected. Unexpected things may yield better results. There’s lots more at the end of a tiresome day. Let your hair down and hit the dance floor.

Capricorn: You have pulled up your socks and geared up to finish off all pending work. You’ll want to do proper planning and go through the right route to minimise the chances of errors and wastage of time, even if it means spending the whole day on it, predicts Ganesha. Physical intimacy will give a boost to your love life. Enjoy the good time!

Aquarius: Financially, you are on stable ground today, so make the most of it. You will give a tough fight to your competitors, and leave them far behind in the race as not many can beat you in your own game. Beware of those green-eyed people around, alerts Ganesha, as they are waiting for you to make a mistake and get off the track.

Pisces: Do not make or take any decision or activity lightly today, says Ganesha. Decisions taken today could have far-reaching consequences. You will be forced to compromise on certain issues today. But owing to your adaptability, the day should pass by peacefully enough, says Ganesha.