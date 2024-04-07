Aries: Today is payback time. Just look around you and count the marvellous blessings that the almighty has showered on you, both on the personal and professional fronts. You will thus want to arrange a small thanksgiving meeting with those close to you. Ganesha approves of the idea.

Taurus: The desire to rule your community, your neighbourhood is likely to get hold of you, today. Don’t get carried away by the idea and go bossing around. No one is likely to appreciate your acting high and mighty. Be sure. You will be creating a lot of enemies. Ganesha urges you to reject such thoughts and wait for the evening. A beautiful encounter with your partner or your sweetheart is distinctly in the cards. Do not spoil the day by acting in bad taste.

Gemini: Your career is finally on track and your dreams don’t look too distant any more. A candlelit dinner with your spouse will leave you wanting for more. And you shall get more. A night to remember indeed. Ganesha, however, warns you to hold your horses or an imminent accident awaits you.

Cancer: Today, you will be keenly observing the games that people play. But your paranoia will work against you. Certain people are likely to use it to manipulate you and influence important decisions. Ganesha advises you to stay level-headed and jump to conclusions only after an unbiased analysis of the situation.

Leo: You will demonstrate your skills of networking at the workplace today. At the end of the day, you will be afforded the help of some friend or colleague to reduce your workload. You will be able to tide through the day easily if you can make some compromises, says Ganesha.

Virgo: You will end up spending the whole day at work today, making detailed plans for the future. While taking important decisions, Ganesha says, keep your partner informed. Whenever needed, also take the consent of your family to avoid any misunderstandings in the future. It will surprise you to receive the mature advice of your partner.

Libra: Ganesha says today you will wish to get away from the monotony of daily life take a break from your work and go off on a vacation. This trip, which you will take, will be beneficial to you and will increase your knowledge and experience. You will find satisfaction and happiness in your relationship. In the evening time you will feel hurt by the speech or behavior of your loved ones

Scorpio: According to Ganesha, you may just be happy basking in the glory of successful business deals. Focus on your target and there’s lot more in store for you on the career front. Sometimes, it’s all right to pamper your beloved with precious gifts, and for this you may end up splurging today.

Sagittarius: In your case, the progress will grow two folds today. You will accomplish all the tasks that you take up. Also, you will acknowledge all the people you have contributed in your success story. Keep a watch when splurging on your near and dear ones, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: Every venture is fraught with risks and accompanied by uncertainties, but if you have any inclination to start one of your own today, you won’t be in two minds about it, says Ganesha. For the professionals, the day may bring recognition and accolades. This aside, your innate talent and knack for completing work on time will earn you the respect and goodwill of your seniors.

Aquarius: It’s time to have a riot with friends! You don’t always have to be goody-two-shoes. Do something you’ve never done before and break a few of those self-made rules. Watch how you suddenly become irresistible to one and all, says Ganesha.

Pisces: You will be busy dealing with minor conflicts throughout the day. You will need time to come out these conflicts even after they have been resolved. You need to guard against your mood swings if you wish to make progress on the work front. The later half of the day should see your worries melt away and everything will fall into place, says Ganesha.