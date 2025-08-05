A fresh new day has arrived, and the stars have something special for everyone! Whether you’re gearing up for a fun date, tackling work hurdles, or simply craving your favourite meal, Ganesha has some guidance to help you seize the day. Keep reading to discover what the stars have planned for your horoscope today.

Aries: Your big ambitions may come to fruition today by the evening. Ganesha says that you will do your best not to make impulsive choices; whatever the expected results may be, you will take sensible decisions.

Taurus: Ganesha sees you devoting the day to taking care of your personal affairs and relationships. You are likely to review the state of affairs and identify problems and persons who need more time and attention. This naturally implies that you will be spending a lot of time with your friends and family members, sorting out differences and misunderstandings, if any. Going out for dinner with your loved ones could be a great way to end the day.

Gemini: You will be in an extremely sensitive and emotional frame of mind today. While it is alright when it comes to family matters, you need to put your head over your heart when making decisions at the workplace. It is a good day to sign new contracts and to take up new projects, says Ganesha.

Cancer: A chance of misunderstanding is likely with anyone, says Ganesha. Not the time to make a decision, whereby you regret later. Transfer to a new place or an auspicious function at home is indicated. Ganesha sends his blessings.

Leo: You will need to curb your aggressive nature today. You will face a lot of situations today where you may lose your temper owing to minor issues, and will later feel depressed. Calm and peace are required to progress in life, along with courage. Even if your personal life starts today on a tense note, by evening things will be back to normal, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Today will be an unusually lucky day full of unexpected things, but you will manage to tackle them all with great maturity. If someone takes you for granted, they will later regret their lack of good judgment, as you don’t like being pushed around. Ganesha says persistence in your attempt to find answers to long-pending issues will bear results before the end of the day.

Libra: Ganesha says you will wish to spend the maximum time with your beloved only. After some intimate discussions with the person, you will find yourself growing closer to them. Today, you will be the centre of attention for a lot of people. People will be happy and impressed by your wit and ability.

Scorpio: Today, you may think with your brain and not with your heart. As a result, your decisions are likely to be practical and reasonable. Be careful while conversing with your seniors, as there are chances of you being misunderstood. When it comes to relationships, communication is the basis it. Ganesha advises you to express your feelings freely to your beloved.

Sagittarius: The day has to offer a mixture of activities. Today, work comes after home & family. Your attention is diverted towards your kith and kin today. You are an important member of the family, and your opinion matters to them. For some of you, the evening is full of romantic conversations with your beloved.

Capricorn: An Increase in workload will not make you tense; in fact, you will rise to the challenge and try to complete your targets as fast as you can. Your colleagues will play a major role in enabling you to dispose of the pile of files lying on your desk, predicts Ganesha. If you are a businessman, keep your eyes and ears open. You may not be the biggest fish in the pond, but you can give a tough time to the strongest of the competitors.

Aquarius: Mark this day on the calendar, as it is going to turn out to be an important day in your life. You will experience some cash inflow and get adequate finances for your education or business. You are in a joyous mood, and everyone who interacts with you will experience your happiness as well, says Ganesha.

Pisces: You are likely to embark on a picnic or travel today, or you will be busy planning for the same. You will not be able to concentrate on your work till noon, but later on, you will find yourself making excellent progress. You will be able to meet all your deadlines and hence will be able to implement your plans for travel, says Ganesha.