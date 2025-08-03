Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: You will remain undecided today, which is quite unlike you, says Ganesha. This will lead to speculation, which is not a bad thing by itself, unless you put all your money into the bargain. Also, be careful not to take wild guesses in love and relationships.

Taurus: People around you will be surprised to witness the considerate and compassionate side of you today, says Ganesha. Problems may come knocking, but you, along with support from your loved ones, will handle them with brilliant tact. Enjoy the company of near and dear ones and let your presence be felt in social outings, suggests Ganesha.

Gemini: Your sensitive and emotional nature will prove to be a problem for you. Hence, you need to control your emotions. Tread carefully when it comes to personal relationships. You need to wait for a better time before you think of proposing to that special someone, says Ganesha.

Cancer: A New positive turn in the life of lovers. It may lead to marriage. You will play a role in bonding all members of the joint family and will meet with success. You will respect tradition and custom. Adopt a careful approach, counsels Ganesha.

Leo: Talk of being busy! It seems like today, you shall take the cake, and perhaps, be the icing on it as well, says Ganesha. The day is likely going to be very hectic for you in terms of work and business. You may be engaged in official conversations and dealings. Also, don’t be surprised to find yourself in meetings as you attempt to take stock of your business situation. After such a long and tiring day, it is only normal for you to unwind later in the evening with your sweetheart, feels Ganesha.

Virgo: You will spend most of today in the company of family and friends, says Ganesha. Students may focus on upcoming examinations and will learn to balance study and leisure time, in equal measure. It is a good day to buy real estate. Overall, a day to lie low and let your mind run free in its pursuit of pleasure.

Libra: Ganesha says today you will get the opportunity to lay bare your thoughts and feelings and exchange ideas with others. Your mind will be at ease and more relieved when you have opened up. Your business acumen will be praiseworthy today. Towards evening, you will reap the benefits of all those good deeds that you may have done in the near past.

Scorpio: It may have been on the cards for long, and finally, you may end up buying a state-of-the-art motor vehicle or a palatial house of your dreams today. In addition, your generous mood may also egg you on to buy an expensive gift for your life partner. If you do not let the generosity burn a hole through your pocket, you may have an overall satisfying day, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: You feel highly balanced today, says Ganesha. Being a family person, you dedicate your time equally at home and carry out responsibilities towards your family. When it comes to work, you are at ease today. Enjoy the serenity of nature in the evening.

Capricorn: The day calls for making amends and undoing the damage done to relationships, so you will most likely focus on improving rapport with relatives and peers, says Ganesha. But despite your affable approach, a family feud may occur. Keeping obnoxious neighbours at bay will save you some trouble.

Aquarius: You may fall in love today! If single, romance colours your day with a rainbow. If married, you may enjoy a quiet but romantic evening with your spouse. Ganesha says that if nothing else, it’s a good time to pour over your photo albums and float in nostalgia.

Pisces: You will be treading new ground at work. Exciting as that sounds, it merely means you will have to do a lot of travelling today. You will also find yourself swamped with drafting new business proposals, holding meetings, or otherwise networking over the phone. On the brighter side, your travels are unlikely to involve the cramps of flying economy class, says Ganesha.