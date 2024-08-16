Aries: Today you will feel like displaying your power. If you find that people are awe-struck when you pass by, take it that your labours are doing the trick. Otherwise, take it that you have to get things in better order. Ganesha says either way you have more work to do.

Taurus: This day, Ganesha sees you brimming with pep and vigour. You’ll be feeling playful and frisky and will want to amuse yourself, and keep others amused. You are likely to hang out with old friends and cronies and will love every second of it. Long breezy drives on the wide open roads and jungle treks are distinctly in the cards. Your exuberance and playfulness will regale your pals and make the day a very lively and memorable one.

Gemini: Today, you will realise that close relationships need care and concern to grow, predicts Ganesha. You will have new responsibilities and achieve huge profits in all your dealings. Pay special attention to your health.

Cancer: You will be quite sharp at work, and equally penetrating in the matters of the heart. Though you may temporarily lose focus, your mind will bring you back to the real world. You will work at a break-neck speed, only to be able to spend as much time as possible with your sweetheart.

Leo: A lucky day is in the offing. You will taste success in all your endeavours. You will be extremely creative. You will contribute a lot of new ideas in meetings. You will be able to talk about your love without any hesitation today, says Ganesha.

Virgo: If being humanitarian needed a definite physical form, you are most likely to be nominated. Such is the mix of values and practicality today, says Ganesha. Devise strategies to achieve more productivity. See the bigger picture, says Ganesha. This is not difficult considering you have a broad vision – with or without the glasses.

Libra: Ganesha says that you shall be immersed in completing all your remaining work today. Whatever work you undertake today you shall be able to do it to your best capability and successfully and your work ability will be praiseworthy. Ganesha showers his blessings on you

Scorpio: The grey strands on your head is not just a colour, but speak about your experiences. Your wisdom will make you take appropriate decisions at work. Ganeshji warns you to stay away from courtrooms and legal issues, or the trap may leave a deep scar.

Sagittarius: Dressed to kill – this phrase is enough to describe you today, says Ganesha. Decked up from head to toe in chic attire and classy jewellery, you make a bold statement. Like a magnet, you will attract attention at a party. Don’t be surprised if your list of admirers becomes longer.

Capricorn: You are not an impulsive person and this reflects in whatever you do. Money will be on your mind almost throughout the day. Generally, you are a penny pincher, but during the later half of the day, you will go on a spending spree. Don’t ignore your pocket while spending, otherwise you may end up burning a hole in it, advises Ganesha.

Aquarius: Most of the time it is your way or no other way, especially when you charging towards your goal. Today, you will push your limits to achieve what you have desired. You are talented, hard-working, and creative, and icing on the cake is your luck which is favouring you big time. You are determined to succeed and you will take up the tried and tested route of hard work, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Controversy and differences circle overhead, almost waiting for a chance to corner you. Even though you are a happy-go-lucky person, you may feel a little run down and disgruntled today. But don’t lose heart, says Ganesha, because as the day progresses you will find bigger and better reasons to smile. Your spouse or loved one will have a major role to play in restoring your happiness.