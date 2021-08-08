Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for August 9-15.

ARIES

This week you may like to involve yourself with creative work. It is a good idea to spend additional time with your children and involve yourself in some recreational activities. Those who are single will meet the partner of their choice. Those married will find love in their relationship and their mutual bonding will improve. Those working can expect to receive a new job offer. Your income will be stable, and no major expenses are foreseen. For students this will be a fortunate period as they will be able to perform higher than expected and achieve their dreams. Health issues related to stomach and high sugar levels can impact your immunity.

Tip of the week: Be creative

TAURUS

This week you should concentrate on fulfilling your hobbies. Involvement in activities such as painting, and dancing will be productive. The income of professionals is expected to go up. They should invest this money prudently in long-term investments which will add to their financial security. Those in business will see success coming their way. They would like to take risks and make investments. On the family front your siblings will remain supportive and will help you to come out of any family issue. Relations with your spouse can be a bit disturbing as there could be some misunderstanding or communication gap. Health issues related to the chest could surface.

Tip of the week: Invest wisely

GEMINI

You are advised to adopt a bold attitude this week. A short travel seems to be on the cards for you. Working professionals can sign new agreements and projects. Businesspeople can sign new deals and look at new investment opportunities especially in the telecom, IT and media industry. This will be a hectic time for you. Those who are single will find the going smooth and they will share a good bonding with their partner. Those married will experience a fortunate time as their spouse can see an enhancement in professional life. Towards the middle of the week, your mother’s health may need your attention.

Tip of the week: Be bold and confident

CANCER

You will be able to overcome most problems this week through your fighting spirit. There could be some financial problems coming your way which can cause stress. Taking the right financial decision at this time will be the key to a secure future. Avoid sharing your issues with friends or relatives else it may backfire. At the workplace, you may experience a sense of inferiority complex which can impact your morale. However, wait for your time and keep working diligently. Students will need to pay attention to the choice of their company else it may damage their reputation. Seasonal infections can take a toll on you, hence be on your guard.

Tip of the week: Enjoy others’ success

LEO

You will be able to use your multi-tasking skills to complete all work on time. Important changes in your career are foreseen. You may get some new opportunities to prove your competence. You will experience exciting opportunities in your financial life this week. This will provide you with financial benefits. Businesspeople may have to review their plans and will need to improve on their execution. There could be some problems in your personal life due to internal family matters. Your spouse could face some health issues, hence adequate precautions are advised. Students will be able to move ahead in a systematic manner and will reach closer to their goals.

Tip of the week: Use your multi-tasking skills

VIRGO

You will need to make some important decisions this week due to which you may face anxiety. In such a situation, don’t hesitate to take help from your elders or mentor. There could be unwanted expenditure as well and your budget could be impacted. Some of you are likely to witness a transfer or a good change in your job this week. However, you will have to work hard to improve your relationship with your superiors. For some people, there could be an arrival of a new guest in the family which will bring moments of celebration. Students may face some unwanted distraction due to materialistic desires.

Tip of the week: Take help if required

LIBRA

Make proper use of the opportunities during this week. Those in business can look to expand their ventures through creativity. Due to this, they may make a big decision, and this will add to their profits. You will be inclined towards skill upgradation and will perform well. This will be a favourable time for financial life. Some of you may get some sudden benefit from their spouses’ family or ancestral property. Those in a government job will get additional perks and privileges. Students will succeed in achieving their goals and objectives and cultivating a specific interest in their studies. Health issues related to eyes could bother you.

Tip of the week: Use your opportunities well

SCORPIO

This week you can feel frustrated as financial matters may continue to remain stuck in some problem or the other. On top of that, unforeseen expenses are foreseen which can cause further stress. For this reason, you may not be able to take decisions. Spending time with family and friends will prove helpful. Students should remain innovative and not worry about undue pressure from parents and peers. To get the best out of your good health, you need to utilise your extra energy in a positive manner, else you can waste it by using it in the wrong direction. Beware of infections relating to stomach and liver.

Tip of the week: Channelise your energy

SAGITTARIUS

This will be a favourable week for your career. Those working in the government sector can have a transfer with higher designation. Businesspeople may get upset due to increasing competition. Students will have to work hard to succeed in competitive examinations and there are possibilities of getting favourable outcomes. This week there will be positive atmosphere in your family which will make you happy. If somebody has gotten married in your family, they may get news of arrival of a new member this week. You need to work on those things that can bring improvement to your health like having a balanced diet.

Tip of the week: Family happiness abound

CAPRICORN

This week you may take some wrong decisions in your life which can have long-term consequences. You are advised to take it easy and not push matters. Try to solve the problem calmly in association with your trusted people. Make it a point to communicate clearly with people in your personal and professional life. In order to achieve your goals in the field of work, you must have well-analysed strategies and plans in place. However, someone in the office can pose hurdles. Students will not face any difficulty in education this week. Health issues relating to lower back and joints can impact your morale.

Tip of the week: Communicate clearly

AQUARIUS

Your favourable stars will continue to give you financial benefits throughout this week. This will be more so for those who invest in the stock market as they will get the opportunity to earn money from multiple sources. Your thirst for knowledge will help you to make new associations this week. Those eligible are likely to tie the knot which will keep the family environment jovial. You will get the opportunity to speak to your boss and there will be transparency in your work relations. Students preparing for any competitive examination will get success. Avoid spicy food, else you may suffer from gastric issues.

Tip of the week: Expand your knowledge

PISCES

You will be inclined to learn new things this week in order to expand your perspective. Instead of overthinking, you should trust your ability and enroll yourself for some learning programme. You will be appreciated for your passion and dedication towards your work. There is a possibility that some senior officials may look up to you and pay attention to your ability. Financially, there will be a rise in your expenses. But the good thing is that in the meantime, this time will bring a significant increase in your income, which will help you to strike the right balance in your financial life. You will be successful in establishing harmony in family and this will enhance your bonding with them.

Tip of the week: Expand your horizon

