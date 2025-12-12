Start your day with a quick cosmic check-in. Today’s planetary alignments bring a mix of opportunity, emotion and momentum for all 12 zodiac signs. Whether you’re navigating work pressures, relationship shifts or personal goals, your horoscope offers a glimpse of what the stars may have in store. Read on to see how the day’s energies could shape your decisions, moods and moments.

Aries: You are bursting with enthusiasm about your career and relationships. At work, you will easily persuade people to jump onto your bandwagon. But look before you leap. If things take a downturn, says Ganesha, the onus will be on you.

Taurus: Your innate creativity and resourcefulness is likely to reach new heights. Your innovative ideas and endeavours will, this day, give unexpected returns both in terms of money and influence. You should, however, make sure that you do not upset or offend the powers that be, particularly the higher-ups. In the evening, you are likely to get into a religious frame of mind and visit a place of worship. The day, says Ganesha, is decidedly a favourable one. Nevertheless, keep your wits about you and act sensibly. Don’t mess up things.

Gemini: You have excellent communication skills. Today, you will be at your communicative best, predicts Ganesha. At work, you will be given added responsibility. You may have to investigate a tricky matter and submit your report. Even in this, you will exhibit tremendous charm and efficiency. There is something magical about you today.

Cancer: Your life will spring surprises, some good and some not so good, says Ganesha. You will demonstrate your effectiveness and brilliance at work. In the evening, your loved ones will show you their appreciation for being there for them in times of need.

Leo: Walk the talk, buddy! Well, what it actually means is that today, you will be just too good at communicating ideas and expressions. So if you are at work, then look forward to being assigned some investigative job that might just turn out to be quite demanding, says Ganesha. Just get through the day, because come evening, the real fun begins for you as you enamour the opposite sex with your incredible charm and appeal.

Virgo: A day full of sense and sensibilities in love today. Pessimism will knock more than just once throughout the day. But don’t let it affect your work, warns Ganesha. At work, you will be the most wanted trouble-shooter today.

Libra: Today shall be, let’s say, different! It promises to be a resourceful day for you, says Ganesha. Chances are, today you may decide to refresh your memory and knowledge by visiting a museum or a historical place later in the day. But it’s not all learning for you. You don’t want to be a dull Jack, do you? Ganesha expects you to indulge in some fun and frolic towards the evening, and hints that this may go a long way in improving your physical state and even work as an antidote for stressed relationships.

Scorpio: You will bank upon instinct, and spur-of-the-moment decisions will rule all action today, feels Ganesha. You will find yourself lacking focus at work, and this might cause problems in the days to come. When it comes to relationships, actions will speak louder than words. Evening promises to be more exciting as you find solace in the arms of a beloved.

Sagittarius: Ganesha predicts a constructive and profitable day for all you business tycoons and entrepreneurs. Loans from financial institutions may be sanctioned sometime later in the day. You will make your sweetheart know just how special and integral he/she is in your life, and that you will always cherish this love.

Capricorn: Your despotic boss will be mighty impressed with your unique talent, and the fact that it contributed to the company earning accolades, says Ganesha. Colleagues will also be supportive of your endeavours and will push you to go ahead with new assignments. But if you are too fried with your present job despite the newly acquired popularity, Ganesha warns you against taking hasty decisions.

Aquarius: You take inspiration from Hercules today! Your endurance will see you through adversities, asserts Ganesha. Despite this, your playful bantering will cheer your colleagues. You even manage to please your beloved, and that speaks volumes about you!

Pisces: Beating deadlines, with whatever is handy, is what you will be focusing on today. No post-lunch siesta for you. The later part of the day, relaxing with your sweetheart, ought to make up for all the running around you had to do earlier, says Ganesha.