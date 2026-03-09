Today’s horoscope offers astrology insights for all zodiac signs, highlighting how the day may unfold in love, career, finances, and personal life. Based on planetary movements, the predictions outline opportunities, challenges and emotional shifts to help each zodiac sign plan the day with clarity and caution.

Aries: Ganesha predicts success if you’re involved with the media. Here’s a golden chance to showcase your talent, as all eyes are on you. Your skills and talent will be acknowledged, and short-term goals will see fulfillment.

Taurus: You will not just run the race but will reach the finish line with ease today, predicts Ganesha. Neither pressure nor overload will prevent you from accomplishing your targets this afternoon. However, Ganesha advises that you must learn to be patient to make the most of your success.

Gemini: Today, you will meet someone special, who will stay in your life for good, predicts Ganesha. Your kind and considerate nature will be at its magnanimous best in the afternoon. At the workplace, you will have a fabulous time if you are into marketing and advertising.

Cancer: Enough of waiting on the sidelines, watching others take credit for all your hard work. Today, you will stake your claim to what is rightfully yours, the due credit for your work. Surprisingly for you, your peers and superiors will not only appreciate your work without any fuss, but also share with you the big plans they have in store for you.

Leo: There are many milestones that one covers during the course of one’s life, but it is usually the moment of love that one always remembers fondly, says Ganesha. It is quite likely that today will be one such memorable day that ushers in a turning point in your love life. Chances are that you will be busy arranging a get-together with friends and relatives. After all, what is joy unless you have shared it with the people in your life?

Virgo: Mission: Finding an exciting relationship. Status: Accomplished. And so Ganesha smiles. At the office, outshine others with both words and actions. Bewitch people with your arsenal of sweet nothings and charm your way to win their hearts in the evening, says Ganesha.

Libra: You are at your best when communicating with others, and your silver-tongued speech will charm many. Your day will be spent negotiating, meeting, and interacting with people to get things done. At work, you may be put in charge of some investigative task. Towards the evening, people around you will find you incredibly charming and irresistible.

Scorpio: Your tolerance level is sky-high, and your optimism, boundless. Professionally, you are like Iron Man’s heart of gold, nerves of steel (without the red and gold costume, of course). Academic pursuit in the arts will take you to new horizons. Remember the lessons of life by heart; they will help you to serve society better.

Sagittarius: Belligerent – this word describes your state today. Good news, long since awaited, will come by at the workplace. Imagination is set to fly sky-high as you while the evening away in the pleasant company of someone from the opposite sex.

Capricorn: Where there is a will, there is a way. True, but even if it’s an action driven by a strong will, a dying man cannot wage a war. You will have to be extra careful about your health today, says Ganesha. Besides, you are likely to strike a profitable deal with your clients, which may turn out to be a big achievement for your company. This will also be the right time to indulge in entertaining pursuits.

Aquarius: Worried about your future? Just approach your work more seriously. You may be overburdening yourself by helping others. While this is noble, Ganesha says it shouldn’t be at the cost of your own health. By noon, your spirits will lift. You realise that it’s okay to be a little selfish.

Pisces: You will implement abstract ideas into practice with all the finesse of a feverish modern-day artist today. The evening will find you satisfied with and unquestioning about your place in the universe; you will also acknowledge God for the small mercies he gifts you on an everyday basis, says Ganesha.