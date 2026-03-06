From work choices and financial concerns to family matters and emotional well-being, today’s horoscope offers a blend of caution, encouragement and clarity. Ganesha’s insights for all 12 zodiac signs point out when to take initiative, when to ease off and how to navigate the day effectively.

Aries: You may feel empty and completely down-and-out today. Ganesha says that this may make you feel a bit more inclined to spirituality. Meditation and prayer will engage more of your attention. You will also make considerable material progress.

Taurus: In all probability, you will discuss certain sacred issues with your beloved today, predicts Ganesha. In the evening, you will possibly visit holy places. You had better make up for the lost time to finish pending work in the afternoon. Think twice before you act, warns Ganesha.

Gemini: A long and hectic day awaits you. You will be in the mood to finish off long-pending projects at work or at home. There is a chance that your personal life may be affected due to the extra attention you pay to work. You need to guard against hurting the feelings of your family members, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You have always been quite prudent when it comes to spending your hard-earned moolah, yet today you may feel stingier. And, you will rightly be so, for there may be unnecessary burdens and demands made on you by your near and dear ones. Although you will be aware of this, you will still be able to keep them happy, affirms Ganesha. There is also a high probability of some changes in either nature or scope (or both) of your work.

Leo: You will not be able to reap the rewards of your hard work fully today. You will take all matters very seriously today. You will feel a sense of responsibility and will try to find lasting solutions to problems today. It is a good day to put to rest some worries that have been haunting you for some time now, says Ganesha.

Virgo: A heady mixture of work and partying is on the cards today. The parties may go on well into the night. You will make the right decisions today, which will prove to be vital in putting you on the road to success. Ganesha says people will profit by engaging you in their work.

Libra: Ganesha says that for people, you may appear to be a miser, but when it comes to your close ones, you will never hold back or hesitate to spend. Today is a good day to take your loved ones shopping. You may overspend your budget, but the spending will give you a feeling of happiness and contentment. Ganesha showers you with his blessings.

Scorpio: Don’t run from your troubles, learn to face the challenges and try to solve your problems. This piece of Ganesha’s advice is going to help you today. And you very well know why. Take all the tips that come to you sportingly and try to implement them in your practical life.

Sagittarius: A fresh and renewed you, today all your focus is on your kith and kins. This includes sneaking some time off for your beloved as well! Romantic conversations and intimacy will add some spark to the day. After family, friends also come to take their share. An exciting evening in store for you!

Capricorn: Singles, you may meet the one of your dreams today and plan about a future together. You will feel and enjoy the exciting feeling of meeting your life partner and letting your heart open in front of somebody, says Ganesha. All of this will not be one-sided. Your sweetheart will also shower love and affection upon you unconditionally.

Aquarius: You will aim for the bull’s eye today. Whatever you’ll do today, will be done with your focus set firmly on your target, says Ganesha. You will not waste your resources on something unfruitful, and such an attitude will make your journey smoother and faster. By the end of the day, you will surprise everyone around with your spectacular performance.

Pisces: You are likely to find yourself as part of a team involved in tackling a difficult project or task today. The role you will play in this Endeavour will be noteworthy. Your efforts will yield excellent results. Everything you touch will turn to gold today, says Ganesha. Make the most of it.