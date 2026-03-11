Today’s horoscope, based on astrology offers guidance on love, relationships, career decisions and financial matters. Some zodiac signs may see professional recognition, while others could reconnect with loved ones or make unplanned travel arrangements. Here is what the stars indicate for you today.

Aries: Whip up some excitement in your life, put on your walking shoes and go explore some unknown destination, suggests Ganesha. Keep yourself busy, but take care not to overdo anything. Today, you will be the centre of attention in group activities.

Taurus: You will find yourself at the crossroads and each turn and twist will come with its share of pros and cons, says Ganesha. Your sentiments may have an ill effect on your health. You may spend quality time with family members and friends, hoping to shed the burden thrust upon your soul.

Gemini: Today, you are likely to be rather emotional and sentimental, says Ganesha. Your love for performing arts may make you take up lessons in classical music or traditional dance. And much to your delight, your sweetheart will treat you to a surprise candlelight dinner.

Cancer: You will be in a joyous mood. You will be delighted in whatever task you do. Financial matters will confound you, with even a petty issue causing tension. Ganesha says it will be a colourful day, with happy tidings.

Leo: The passionate Scorpio might be the master of arousing passionate emotions, but it is the very same emotions that enslave it. But today is different, says Ganesha. You are all set to be lively on this lovely day, as your energy levels touch new peaks. Ganesha guesses it’s your healthy eating habits that are the reason behind this super-charged feeling!

Virgo: The booster rockets of your ambitions and spirit to work will kick in at maximum today. Seek recreation after a hard day’s work and look to relax at private parties, social-dos and even weddings, says Ganesha.

Libra: Today is the day when you seem to agree with everything that people say, without striking even a note of criticism. It’s just one of those days when you are amazed by all things around you. Such an elastic approach will enable you to be reasonable in your views and sensible in your ways. Ganesha wishes you the very best.

Scorpio: You will find yourself thinking with your heart rather than your head today, says Ganesha. You may not be able to repress your feelings, and you should not even try. But you should be careful about how you express them, particularly in public, as people may judge you wrongly based on it, advises Ganesha.

Sagittarius: No wonder if you feel like you are stuck in a rut. Your energy level and enthusiasm have gone for a toss due to the mundane routine. Unfortunately, your stars too seem to be lazy today, and there’s nothing on the cards that can cheer you up. Ganesha advises to let the day pass calmly and wait for a better tomorrow.

Capricorn: Duping the wisest with your extraordinary power of convincing may have been your forte, but you may have to prove yourself all over again, for Ganesha says you will be tested today. Apart from this, you are likely to find answers to questions lingering in your subconscious mind for a long time. The outburst of creativity in the second half of the day will draw the attention of your peers, and this will also be the best time to seek their support, advises Ganesha.

Aquarius: For a moment, it seems that you’re swamped with problems. But you are brave enough to deal with any ugly issue that crops up suddenly. Ganesha hints at a romantic evening, which may just be time together in a jacuzzi, or simply preparing a meal together. Pure ecstasy!

Pisces: All the dieting that you have been undergoing will finally begin to show results, with compliments galore coming your way from your friends. Your energy and enthusiasm levels are likely to be high. A bright and beautiful day waits, says Ganesha.