From work choices and financial concerns to family matters and emotional well-being, today’s horoscope offers a blend of caution, encouragement and clarity. Ganesha’s insights for all 12 zodiac signs point out when to take initiative, when to ease off and how to navigate the day effectively.

Aries: A romantic link is about to be presented to you as a surprise, shining and smiling. Ganesha advises you to be prepared in your best dress and to practice some romantic talking. You never know what the evening has in store for you. Only Ganesha does, and he is sporting a knowing smile.

Taurus: This day, you are likely be prone to daydreaming and fantasising. Ganesha sees you losing touch with reality and making errors in judgment, in your assessment of facts. You will, by sheer force of your tenacity and determination, ensure that things work out in the end. Despite an initial lack of focus, you will be able to sort out your affairs and find that everything turns out in your favour.

Gemini: Today, your enthusiasm for sports and outdoor activities is palpable. According to you, variety is the spice of life. You will keep on jumping from one venture to another. You will establish a good rapport with your bosses and colleagues. It’s time to taste success in your immediate and interim objectives.

Cancer: You will help others and be cheerful, feels Ganesha. You will inspire and encourage others. Closeness with a beloved will gladden you. You will be attracted to a special person, and it could benefit you.

Leo: You will spend the day with your family and friends today and feel closer to them. You will try to help others, as always. You will like to guide someone if your own situation is comfortable today. You will be able to fulfill the expectations placed upon you by someone and will garner a lot of well-wishes, says Ganesha.

Virgo: You will be the flag-bearer for people around you, spreading hope and inspiration. Ganesha advises you to be the ideal family man today. By doing this, you will radiate affection and love. This will, in turn, work remarkably in cultivating positive relationships.

Libra: Ganesha says that you will be more careful about your outward appearance and will try to enhance it further. Towards the evening, you may impress people around you when you attend a social function. Those of you who are single can put forth a marriage proposal to your beloved today and it will be accepted. Those of you who are married may have a joyous and happy married life.

Scorpio: Today, you must spend most of the time in meditation and introspection. If you do not meditate, you will be surrounded by negative thoughts and bitterness toward others. According to Ganesha, this may hinder your progress and growth in your career. Simple living and high thinking may make things easier for you.

Sagittarius: Someone from the opposite sex is likely to get attracted to you. Enjoy being in the limelight. Today, your main activity becomes hanging around with friends and cherishing their company.

Capricorn: You love your family and you will try your best to live up to the expectations of your family members. If you are a student, you will finish up your existing projects and get on with some fresh assignments, foretells Ganesha. Don’t block your imagination; give yourself some freedom so that you can test your creativity and talent. You don’t let yourself fly too high; you may lose track of reality.

Aquarius: You may have to remain indoors today. But don’t think that you will get bored. You can do a lot of things, like playing cards and other board games, reading, watching the natural world around you, and whatnot. You will spend the day in a relaxed mood and look at life from a different perspective, feels Ganesha.

Pisces: You will race ahead of your competition today. No matter what field you are in, you will find yourself at an advantageous point, well ahead of your contemporaries. You will be able to complete the task at hand will lesser effort than required. Do not let this translate into arrogance, as it may come to haunt you in the future, advises Ganesha. The evening will provide for a romantic recluse with your loved one and it will be a pleasurable and energetic day overall.