Start your day with a quick cosmic check-in. Today’s planetary alignments bring a mix of opportunity, emotion and momentum for all zodiac signs. Whether you’re navigating work pressures, relationship shifts or personal goals, your horoscope offers a glimpse of what the stars may have in store. Read on to see how the day’s energies could shape your decisions, moods and moments.

Aries: Today, you may want to wear your power suit, says Ganesha. If you notice people bending and bowing a bit, understand that your hard work has paid off! If not, then you need to get more organised. Either way, there’s work to be done.

Taurus: The competitive streak in you might relent today as you look for a lifestyle that is more relaxed and laid-back. The rat race is tiring and you will feel the urge to get away, far from the maddening crowd and the never-ending routine. Matters pertaining to your home may also occupy some of your time today, says Ganesha.

Gemini: An extremely productive and fulfilling day awaits you. Alongwith your daily routine, you will also concentrate on your household issues. You will feel the need to have someone to call your own. You may find yourself in two minds over things like marriage and partnership. It is a good day to sell something, says Ganesha.

Cancer: An awareness of optimism and idealism will mark your activities this day. You may benefit by traversing from one terrain to another. You will be liberal and generous with ideas; your internal beauty will blossom.

Leo: You are fond of travelling. You will make plans for a trip or a journey and will include your family and friends in your schemes. For those in artistic fields, you will receive critical acclaim. A progressive day awaits, says Ganesha.

Virgo: It is not the time to rest on your past laurels, and you will have to carry on with your work unabated. You will have to keep your focus steady and remain organised to get the same level of success that you had in the recent past. Ganesha advises you not to neglect your relationships, as they are the cornerstones of your success and tranquillity.

Libra: If there’s a knock on your door today, there’s a very strong possibility it might be a marriage proposal. Don’t get startled, and grab opportunities that come knocking (literally!). The stars send you a partner who shall be your match in every way. Have a long and happy married life, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: You are in a dilemma and feel like standing at a crossroads of life. Some important decisions of life need time and that’s what you want right now. However, keep personal life and work separate to avoid confusion and disturbance. As per Ganesha’s advice, it’s all right if decision-making takes some time, but avoid taking hasty decisions.

Sagittarius: The pressing needs of your loved ones call for extra attention today. A small party at home may see a group of friends and relatives dine together. This may find you in a chatty mood. Ganesha says an intimate tête-à-tête with your better half would do you well.

Capricorn: The day will sail smoothly, but your mind will wreak havoc by forcing you to act on the spur of the moment, says Ganesha. However, this will not ruin your reputation with bosses and peers. You may also see some of your dreams come true, but don’t fly too high; you may climb up the ladder of success, but with every step you leave behind, there is always one more to go. Concentrate on your work a little more and the goal will certainly seem closer.

Aquarius: Your dream house or car may well be on its way! The stars proclaim that it’s a good time to acquire new assets. So bring out those attractive brochures and check out your loan prospects. A perfect way to end an exciting day will be an evening at a quiet temple, says Ganesha.

Pisces: A good day awaits you. You will finish your work and beat your deadlines by miles on account of the luck favouring you. There are chances that a family holiday, which has been in the planning for a long time, will eventually come to fruition today, says Ganesha.