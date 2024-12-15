Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: You may stomp your feet all you like, but you’re not going to get your way today. The days of ‘me-myself’ are over. Also, today you may invite unwanted trouble. It may do you some good, suggests Ganesha, if you change the hub of your activities.

Taurus: You may come across as headstrong to your co-workers and friends today, feels Ganesha. You are known to be stubborn at times and today will be no exception. You may find it unnecessary to meet the other person halfway, regardless of the truth in it. You will remain busy with work all afternoon.

Gemini: Your quest for spiritual enlightenment continues. You may not want to go to the Himalayas to acquire what you seek, but take a trip to a nearby yoga centre or surf the Internet for Kama Sutra by Deepak Chopra, provided they are for free! It may help you to connect spiritually to your partner, at least.

Cancer: Though the day will spring a lot of challenges, you will be up to it every single time. Your mind will be sharp and will run like an athlete taking part in a marathon. All you need is a little self-belief. And there will be no stopping you once you set your mind free. You may experiment with the interiors of your house.

Leo: A comedy of errors is only funny in hindsight. Anyway, too much practicality is what ruined the world, says Ganesha. So for a change, gear up for an easy and relaxed day. Anything goes today, and having your hair groomed seems to be the best idea you have had in a long time. But amidst all this, do not forget to pay special attention to pending tasks at the workplace. Ganesha foresees you sashaying a new look in the evening!

Virgo: You are likely to be the goose mother today – violently protective and intensely reclusive. Intense affairs of the heart will materialise amazingly faster than transporter beams from Star Trek do. Procrastination will finally be slain as Ganesha sees an eventful day in store.

Libra: Today promises to be an action-packed day for you at work. So, get ready to take the bull by its horns, says Ganesha. Expect to handle a lot of unknown people and unfamiliar situations at work. Evening might find you making a few trips to the market to buy some provisions. Also, love is in the air, and you are in demand. So, the opposite sex will be queuing up to catch a glimpse of you.

Scorpio: Business will keep you on your toes and make you dance around, says Ganesha. Success is likely to intoxicate you. Ganesha advises you not to let emotions influence your plans and strategies in any way.

Sagittarius: High-octane action might be in the offing at work today. The day will be highlighted by your workaholic and tireless nature. Your bosses may be lenient with you today on certain issues. Love, affection and devotion to your loved ones will keep you preoccupied otherwise.

Capricorn: You will try finding the logic and reason behind everything you do and observe today, says Ganesha. Work may leave you a little stressed and worried, but the hope of having something better in the future will keep you going in your endeavours, come hell or high water. And when you return home after the day’s arduous work, family and loved ones will shower their unconditional love on you, which will further motivate you.

Aquarius: Positive thinking and intellectual dexterity will get you going today. A jive session, with pizza and punch, will get your afternoon rolling. Ganesha suggests arranging an evening with your loved ones, where you bask in the warmth of their affection.

Pisces: You will find yourself embroiled in tough situations at the workplace today. However, do not let it make you pessimistic. Even if things do not work out as and when they are meant to be, you will find that as the day progresses, things begin to fall in place of their own accord. Come evening, you should see yourself in a much more relaxed state of mind, after a hard day’s work, says Ganesha.