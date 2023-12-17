Aries: Today finds you in a horrible dilemma – caught between your beloved and your boss. You can’t bear to displease either one of them. However, Ganesha says sometimes you have to smilingly tackle such dilemmas. Take heart, life generally doesn’t give you what you can’t control.

Taurus: Your closeness and intimacy with someone you already love is likely deeper and stronger. So says Ganesha. Time spent with your brothers, sisters, spouse, and kids is sure to be pleasant, refreshing. They will be eager to please you, and help you out. Later in the day, you are likely to feel morose and dejected. But on reflection, you will soon realize that you are to be blamed for your negativity. Fortunately, your depression is not expected to last. The clouds will blow away quickly.

Gemini: You will be worried on account of financial matters, or due to matters related to inheritances. You will become more possessive about material things today and will not be in the mood to share with others. You will feel some satisfaction looking back at your efforts made throughout the day, in the evening, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You will give top priority to love today. Ganesha says that it is the best time to talk your mind to the beloved. Being happy with your colleagues, you will give them a treat in the evening. You will make everyone happy.

Leo: You will experience mixed feelings today. There are chances of conflicts with your spouse or life partner. Avoid ego clashes with your better half in the evening. You will have to discuss some matters very seriously. Do not take on important tasks as the time is not right, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Ganesha says you will raise the bar today. You will set higher goals for yourself and will want to crack the existing barriers. You will be deeply concerned in the afternoon about your finances. Petty matters will lower your spirits. However, Ganesha advises you to climb the next rung on the ladder by spending the evening in spiritual pursuits.

Libra: Ganesha says work related to the government will prove beneficial to you today. Your relations with your siblings will improve. You may be able to have a happy time with your close friends.

Scorpio: Your day is equally divided between your near & dear ones and your responsibilities towards the elderly people. As you are sensitive, you may go out of your way to help them. For all those who are eagerly waiting to begin the new chapter in life, a marriage proposal is due during the evening time, foresees Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Family ties will be like slender chains for you, as they keep you occupied almost throughout the day. Kids may become a reason to worry and practice caution in their matters. According to Ganesha, a day full of familial activities and responsibilities.

Capricorn: Love will be on your mind today. Going down memory lane will make you cherish some golden moments spent with friends and family members. You will call up old friends and share those memories. On the professional front, you will achieve major milestones, predicts Ganesha. All in all, it is a good day for you today.

Aquarius: If you are associated with law and legal matters, today is a favourable day for you. You will aim for the stars because you know that even if you can’t reach there, you will not end up being in the mud. Later on the day, you will receive some favourable news, feels Ganesha.

Pisces: Your health and mood will be good today as you will begin to reap the fruits the seeds sown in the past. You will experience happiness and satisfaction from business and returns during the evening. Making the most of the perfect alignment of planets is what is Ganesha’s advice.