Horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analyzed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: An enterprising day. The stars say you may visit an ancient place. A museum, perhaps, or a historical place. But your health may require some attention, says Ganesha. If so, it’s a good idea to spend an evening by yourself.

Taurus: It will be a thought-provoking day with titbits of success and rewards scattered here and there, says Ganesha. If you feel you got the short end of the stick, do not let it affect your morale. Every sunrise comes with a different promise and today is not the end of the world. There are strong indications that planetary movements will change things for the better from tomorrow, says Ganesha.

Gemini: Today, you will have the required intentions and courage to propose to your sweetheart. You will be dressed to kill, or rather to marry. You will make a favourable impression with the way you’ll look tonight. You will be an open book to your future partner, which is likely to work in your favour.

Cancer: Though your thoughts and views may be quite radical, you will be largely restrained while acting on them, portends Ganesha. You will have no problems starting a new venture or love affair, and taking the required action to keep them afloat. You’ll be a Pied Piper to the women, or le belle dame sans merci (the beautiful young merciless woman) to the men.

Leo: ‘One small drop at a time fills an ocean over time’. Remember this lesson, says Ganesha, and continue to concentrate your efforts on your goal without losing heart. There may be times when you sit back and think twice, but know that all it takes is a small effort and that is what shall enable you to reach the zenith. Ganesha advises you to keep on trying, and success shall indeed come to you.

Virgo: Meticulous as you are, hopefully, you won’t grudge the extra quota of domestic responsibilities that comes your way today. But then, since the work is in a more than satisfactory state, some added issues on the home front won’t hurt either. Your subordinates will offer the best of their support, and you shall feel contended at the end of the day. Just remember to not nitpick unnecessarily, as is your habit, warns Ganesha.

Libra: You will be very unpredictable today, and your mercurial tendencies will remain till the evening. After that, be prepared to get a pleasant surprise. Just bear in mind that being prepared is always a good idea, since you never know when the perfect moment arrives. But everything considered, all Ganesha has to say is, “Stop worrying and start living!”

Scorpio: Today, the sugar and spice of work and home are delicately balanced to bring out the best in you, says Ganesha. You may spend a lot of your time brainstorming at your desk. In the evening, however, mental exercises will be substituted for pleasure and fun with friends and family.

Sagittarius: Time to open up that can of confetti at the workplace today. Success never smelled sweeter. But you may bleed on the purchase front, says Ganesha, as in your revelry, you may just unknowingly end up shelling an extra buck or two on ordinary items.

Capricorn: The day will be a maze of complex problems and situations, but you will find your way out in no time, says Ganesha. At work, you may love to play the leader, but that makes you accountable, for both the good as well as the poor performance of your subordinates. In all likelihood, you may be held responsible for the poor performance of your team members. But all said and done, you will set high standards for yourself, and a perfect example for others to follow.

Aquarius: Today is an auspicious day, particularly for astrologers, healers, spiritual guides and gurus, says Ganesha. One will think twice before challenging you today. Greed is not a word in your dictionary, and today, you are even more inspired to work for humanity.

Pisces: The focus is firmly on career advancement today. Business deals, which have been a long time in the making, will finally come through. Those pursuing a profession can expect pay rises or promotions. Make sure your skills are up to the mark to be able to tackle your new responsibilities satisfactorily, says Ganesha.