Aries: You feel lost and thoroughly depressed today. This will make you turn towards spirituality, says Ganesha. You will devote more time to meditation and will pray a lot. Despite the adverse circumstances, Ganesha says you will make a good deal of material headway.

Taurus: Feel your imagination run wild as you star-gaze throughout the day wondering about the existence of the extra-terrestrial. You will paint the workplace in your flavour of innovation, combined with a drive to work equally hard. Add some smooth talk to the equation and you will find a lot of people in awe of your charm, says Ganesha.

Gemini: A long and hectic day awaits you. You will be in the mood to finish off long-pending projects at work or home. There is a chance that your personal life may get affected due to the extra attention you pay towards work. You need to guard against hurting the feelings of your family members, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Ganesha advises you to be careful before signing any document. A hard time for share brokers and traders. So be on guard during deals and transactions. Average time for business. Ganesha tells you to be self-confident.

Leo: You will pay serious attention to your work. You will feel that you have no option but to work hard. You will not be in the mood for socialising. This is only a temporary phase, hence there is no need to worry. You will be back to your usual gregarious self in no time at all, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Matters of religion and spirituality rise to the fore today. Throw yourself into a single-minded pursuit to be successful in your chosen field, and make the most of your skills and natural talent, says Ganesha. Matters of relationships will see you more critical and analytical than emotional.

Libra: Ganesha says that today you shall be very careful in money matters. It is nothing to do with miserliness at all. When buying things you will be careful while spending money and will stick to your budget. On the other hand, when you are out with your loved ones you will not think about holding back and will spend lavishly. Ganesha says to take a balanced approach in everything in life and things will go well for you.

Scorpio: It is likely that you shall learn an important lesson in life today. Remember that spite and envy beget enemies. Ganesha advises you to display some errors so as to make you seem more human and approachable.

Sagittarius: You wake up with a smile today. According to Ganesha, you have a knack of solving problems, which you may use to the optimum. Be cautious of people around you, as their envious nature may affect your work. Ignore them and keep the optimism alive.

Capricorn: Whether you’re an artist, performer, professional or entrepreneur, career issues will take the foreground today, while personal matters will wait in queue for your attention, says Ganesha. Your performance will be at its all-time high, and your efforts will be duly rewarded, but credit for this must go to your loved ones who will lend their unceasing support for all your endeavours.

Aquarius: Listen to your inner voice, follow what your heart says and you will not need anyone else guiding you on your path. At work, you will have a smooth sailing today, as superiors will be supportive of your actions and decisions. Go on a romantic date in the evening, and mark a perfect ending to the day, feels Ganesha.

Pisces: While you will need loads of moral support to keep your spirits up, you are also likely to be blessed with the company of a person who is equipped to provide just that. Positive results will come your way as long as you do not give up. Use your imagination and creativity to surge ahead of the competition, says Ganesha.