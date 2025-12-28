From career decisions and money matters to family time and emotional balance, today’s horoscope brings a mix of caution, motivation and reassurance. Ganesha’s guidance for all 12 zodiac signs highlights where to push harder, where to slow down and how to make the most of the day ahead.

Aries: Today, you will go overboard trying to spruce up your looks. You attempt to imbibe new looks. A very desirable date will raise high expectations in you and will keep you on the edge of your seat. Ganesha advises you to take it easy,y as real relationships are not measured by outward expressions.

Taurus: Today, you may experience the juxtaposition of pleasure and pain. Household tasks may weigh you down around afternoon. Later in the day, you will be able to achieve whatever you desire solely on account of your determination and mental strength. Pleasure awaits in the warmth and company of your soul mate, says Ganesha.

Gemini: For a one-tracked fish, you will do an amazing job in dividing your time between work and family. Despite your preoccupation with work, you will take time off for your family and even plan out a small outing, leaving them pleasantly surprised. Also, your dreams are about to come true. Now, how many times does that happen in a lifetime?

Cancer: You will spend your day reflecting on your past and thinking what went wrong, predicts Ganesha. But keep in mind that your mistakes won’t lead to the end of the world, unless you are a nuclear scientist. So get your act together, and stop brooding over your mistakes.

Leo: The friends we make go a long way in making us who we are, says Ganesha. Over the years, with your instinct to be a social charmer, you have built a fine circle of dedicated friends on whom you can bank with confidence under any circumstance. Today might be a day when you get the opportunity to make use of such friendship. Rest assured, says Ganesha, as your friends stand you in good stead today.

Virgo: Razor-sharp and aesthetic to the last cell in your body, entertain and enthral people with your guile, especially at a social do, says Ganesha. But conserve that zest and save the time to pay due attention to matters of supreme importance, warns Ganesha

Libra: Monotonous is the word to describe the way things have been till now, but no more, says Ganesha. It might be a very good idea for you to take a break from things around you and go on a small trip. Invigorate yourself with a small picnic with family and friends. It shall go a long way in boosting your energy and enhancing your awareness and wisdom in the coming future. In any case, the stars predict satisfying results for private affairs. Also, you will impress the opposite sex quite easily, thinks Ganesha.

Scorpio: Investing in real estate could yield maximum profits today, says Ganesha. An unusual gain from speculative trade is also on the cards. But you may need to spend time in the waiting room before a more profitable opportunity comes by. You may just reinvent yourself to a happier self and savour every moment of life, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Your friend base is slated to multiply today. At work, additional responsibilities will be thrust upon you, and you will also be given charge of new resources. Ganesha predicts you taking up the challenge and emerging triumphant in all spheres today.

Capricorn: Planning strategic moves will be done with, and all that will remain is execution. But Ganesha says there may be delays in implementing ideas that are crucial to the success of your project, and this may leave you disappointed and dismayed. But the problem will be short-lived and you will have nothing to worry about as you have all it takes to be a winner. So, just sit back and wait for the rewards to come.

Aquarius: Ganesha says it’s okay to cry on somebody’s shoulders. In fact, sharing problems lightens the load, and if nothing else, your friends will think you’re as human as them. You will feel much better by evening and will even smile a little, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Needless rigidity only serves to imprison you within outmoded walls of faulty reasoning. Inculcating some flexibility will give you some much-needed wriggle room to manoeuvre things your way for good, says Ganesha.

