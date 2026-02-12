The stars have a message for you today. As planetary movements shape moods, decisions and opportunities, each zodiac sign may feel subtle shifts in energy. Whether it’s love, career, finances or personal growth, today’s horoscope offers guidance to help you navigate the day with clarity and confidence.

Aries: You will bring out your maps and magnifying glass today as you want to explore and investigate. Also, you remain touchy. Anyone who gets in your way will face your ire. Ganesha suggests that you be sensitive to your loved ones.

Taurus: Emotions will flow generously as sincerity translates into your every action and expression. Be alert and cautious today, warns Ganesha. Your luck may make you like the princess in the locked tower, and the lack of a white knight in the story won’t make things any better, says Ganesha.

Gemini: You are likely to throw a small treat for your relatives. Though the rest of the day will be spent cleaning the utensils and putting the place in order, you will manage to get some time for your friends, maybe by arranging a slumber party. A day full of partying and post-party cleaning, except for the evening yoga classes.

Cancer: Ganesha is foreseeing the conversion of your romance into marriage. But you will not have mind in the career or business, and you lack enthusiasm in the same. So Ganesha advises you not to take up any new work, but finish off pending work.

Leo: The stars bring out the best in the artist hidden inside you. It may not be a Picasso or a Rembrandt, but nonetheless, today, your work shall stand out as exceptional. Ganesha foresees an afternoon spent in making use of the excellent communication and oratorical skills that you possess. When at work, you shall bring with you a spirit full of energy and enthusiasm that spreads exuberance in spite of others’ criticism. The best way to silence your critics is to do what you do, and do it well!

Virgo: A day to don both – those trainers and that thinking cap. Exercise those muscles and that mass of grey cells, says Ganesha. Work hard, and you’ll get paid rich dividends for it. A romantic tryst with your loved one promises to end the day on a high note.

Libra: Today, it’s a straight path to success, thanks to your straightforward manner. Ganesha foresees some small things that may trouble you in a big way early on in the day. But negotiate around them, and then it’s all smooth sailing from there on. On the business front, expect to roll in money from diverse sources. It’s all thanks to your own abilities and efforts that you are getting this positive reception.

Scorpio: Your confidence level will be the vanguard of your character today, says Ganesha. On the career front, you are likely to complete things that are seemingly impossible. Your skill and determination will leave people asking for more, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Like a true Archer, targets are your aim today and focus, the buzzword. On the business front, the fast buck that you expected may not materialise. Though love may portray a rosy picture for you, today you end up having a tough time managing a relationship. Be patient, advises Ganesha.

Capricorn: The heaps of files waiting to get disposed of may finally reach your desk. You will be prompt in dealing with pending work, and will get all the support you need from your subordinates, says Ganesha. For those engaged in business, keep your vigil, especially while dealing with your competitors. You have the potential to beat them in their own game.

Aquarius: Life reveals itself to you in the simplest of things today. It will dawn upon you that you have a lot going for yourself, personally and professionally. This appreciation is reflected in the small considerations that you show to your loved ones. This is perfection, asserts Ganesha.

Pisces: You will be in pursuit of educational and intellectually stimulating activities today, says Ganesha. Novel business proposals are likely to crop up in the afternoon. Your magnetism is likely to net you a date later in the evening.