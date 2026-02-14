Discover your horoscope today with the help of the astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: Career decisions and money matters will keep you busy today. And after all the work, you will want to spend some leisure time and take it easy. A leisure trip may materialise, which will put you in high spirits. Ganesha says indulging in group projects will help you make new friends.

Taurus: You will win the heart of your family members today, according to Ganesha. Try to delay auction bids or sealed tenders. Job aspirants may look forward to belated success in interviews. Ganesha advises you to take abundant precautions in all critical matters.

Gemini: Your business rivals may compete with you in sales and deals today, warns Ganesha. Care and concern must be the two watchwords in all your dealings. Hostility may come in the way of love. Those spurned in previous romantic liaisons may get a chance to pen a new love story, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Today, you may have to do a lot of multi-tasking at work, predicts Ganesha. And you are likely to do it with the dexterity of a juggler. You will finish your pending tasks with ease. You will make seemingly impossible tasks look as simple as blinking. You will do it all without even batting an eyelid.

Leo: Get ready to bask in applause. Well, not literally, but Ganesha does foresee you getting that long-overdue recognition today for all the hard work you’ve put in at your workplace. This goes hand-in-hand with the support of your colleagues and the good wishes of your seniors, especially if it is a new project that you are undertaking. Remember, a job well begun is already half done. So carry on with the same zeal and watch success come your way, says Ganesha.

Virgo: A single-headed mission to be the master of your destiny will drive you ahead. Your management skills will be immaculate, and the fire to succeed will get you up and running. Your skill in the managerial post will be accentuated by your quick decision-making and superior analytical ability, says Ganesha.

Libra: Ganesha says that you shall be immersed in completing all your remaining work today. Whatever work you undertake today, you shall be able to do it to your best capability and successfully and your work ability will be praiseworthy. Ganesha showers his blessings on you

Scorpio: Friends in influential positions will be of much help today. You may plunge into a new business venture without much ado. Appreciation for your abilities and efforts will fly in thick and fast. Your reputation is skyrocketing among the opposite sex.

Sagittarius: Dressed to kill – this phrase is enough to describe you today, says Ganesha. Decked up from head to toe in chic attire and classy jewellery, you make a bold statement. Like a magnet, you will attract attention at a party. Don’t be surprised if your list of admirers becomes longer.

Capricorn: If wasteful expenditure has left your bank balance a tad below what you had anticipated, you will have reasons to rejoice today, says Ganesha. Cash inflow — and a substantial amount of it — is likely and will make you feel nice about your finances. Work will go on as usual. The only change may be a discernible change in the work ambience; it may get a little more comfortable.

Aquarius: Lady Luck gazes lovingly upon you today! Bosses are pleased, colleagues are happy, and this makes work seem like leisure. You may want to get in touch with old friends who have moved far away. What are you waiting for, asks Ganesha in this age of communication.

Pisces: A good day for those looking for romantic liaisons, says Ganesha. You will seek the company of your sweetheart to fight feelings of solitude and boredom today. Those who are single ought to strike gold, considering how Lady Luck will be grinning at the efforts you make to win over your love.

PNN