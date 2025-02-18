Horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analysed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: A new acquaintance will make you feel happy today. You must remember that things don’t have to be expressed explicitly; a word or a song from deep within can make a bigger impact. Ganesha says today is the right time to do something which will be more rewarding in the long-term.

Taurus: This day you will be inclined to act tough and pick up a fight with everyone whom you are likely to encounter, warns Ganesha Those who know you well will be at a loss to make anything out of your belligerent attitude and may not be able to keep up with you for too long. You’ll simply be making a lot of enemies, alienating a lot of good friends. From the outset, get into a cool, composed frame of mind. Act maturely and pragmatically. Don’t ruin your day.

Gemini: You will feel the need to pursue your passions today. You will give more time to your family and will spend as much time as possible with your children and will bestow your love and affection on them. You will be in an imaginative and romantic mood today. You need to harness your creativity into creating opportunities for yourself, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Sometimes acting a little eccentric and adopting an approach that you will usually not helps you redefine your style, says Ganesha. Go ahead and do that today! Although you will be open to adapt and bring in some revolutionary changes, you will make sure to follow a proper pattern. Thinking out-of-the-box will allow you give an impetus to your current projects. As the day descends, head back home to calm down and refresh yourself.

Leo: Financial gains will make you happy today. You will have the opportunity to participate in social functions. All your work will get completed as per schedule. You will be able to channel your energy effectively, says Ganesha.

Virgo: You are born with a talent for business. Your organisational skills too are flawless. Ganesha advises you to use all your creativity, innovative ideas and ability to motivate others to make progress in your business. Ganesha says you may freely express yourself and make full use of your sharp judgement.

Libra: Ganesha advises you not to take stress about small issues or matters. To avoid tension and to gain mental peace it is advised you perform yoga or meditation. There will be pressure put on you regarding certain matters at the work-front. You should take decisions regarding critical matters only after carefully weighing the pros and cons.

Scorpio: You go on a shopping spree and that too with your beloved. This may be quite therapeutic for your for your relationship. You may be just happy to use your bargaining skills to the optimum. Spending lavishly, first on shopping and then on sumptuous dinner to treat your taste buds. What more one wants in life!

Sagittarius: Tedious day in store for you as hectic work is likely to keep you one toes; this is not-so-good-news. And well, it’s time for some good news now. You will do so much running around for your work, that you will actually shed a few kilos of weight. Celebrate by treating your taste-buds, but with low-cal food!

Capricorn: Pain and fun, both are the two sides of a coin and today, you will experience both of them in equal amount. You may have to slog yourself to earn money, but be careful and don’t drain yourself out, advises Ganesha. You will get what you have wished for, however, you need not try your luck too much. Spend money for the happiness of others.

Aquarius: You will receive some good news today. Whatever has been in the pipe line may come out in the open and you’ll see the desired output, feels Ganesha. Courageous and patient, you can deal with the toughest of challenges with an ease and Ganesha gives a pat on your back for that. It will be a good day for people associated with Stock Market and finance.

Pisces: Your day today will be like a tug-of-war competition. Try to come out on top in this competition. Ganesha advices you not to underestimate your enemies. It is advisable to find a solution or avoid conflict so that you don’t need to waste your energy in this.