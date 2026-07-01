The day may bring new possibilities in love, career and finances. While some zodiac signs could receive encouraging news at work, others may strengthen personal bonds or make unexpected plans. Find out what today’s astrological forecast reveals.

Aries: Believe it, life is good sometimes; today is one such day. Things will not be hectic, even though you remain occupied, both at work and in your personal life. With no troubles brewing, what more can you ask for? Perhaps, Ganesha is trying to impart the crucial lesson of contentment.

Taurus: The three Es will rule your mood throughout the day: energy, exuberance and excitement. Such enthusiasm is always contagious and near and dear ones will be charmed by it. Things will get better as the day progresses. Take a break from work to relax and recharge if you feel weary, says Ganesha.

Gemini: There are indications that your aggressive spirit and antagonistic trait will come to the fore today, says Ganesha. You will fight for freedom of expression and will get your way. At home, you will be at your playful and imaginative best.

Cancer: Your actions will be dominated by your impulsive trait, predicts Ganesha. Later in the day, close your eyes to the negative aspects and focus only on the positives. Your action rather than thinking, will yield better results. Immerse your heart and mind in light music.

Leo: There’s more to glittering gold than meets the eye, says Ganesha. But today, you can be rest assured that monetary problems, which were troubling you for so long, will finally be solved as you make money from various sources later in the day. Still, this does not mean you incur avoidable expenses. Ganesha foresees you generating wonderful results at the workplace towards the end of the day.

Virgo: You are as free as a bird today. No strings attached – neither at home nor at work, says Ganesha. This should bode well for your confidence level. But everyone wants to chain Hercules, and the amount of expectations will make you feel so for sure, says Ganesha.

Libra: It’s that time again when folks get together and catch up on old family stories, says Ganesha. So expect to be part of a grand reunion with your close and distant relatives whom you might not have seen in a long time. Today might just prove to you that distance can do nothing to dampen filial ties. Also, look forward to meeting new people in the evening on this joyful and beautiful day.

Scorpio: There are strong indications that today will be a no-loss, no-profit day. Family members may suffer from lack of warmth and tenderness, especially after noon or so. In the evening, get ready to be hosted by your beloved with a candlelight dinner, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius : Put your feet up and relax today. Ganesha predicts a stress-free, peaceful day. Your concentration might just waver because of some minor issues. But don’t worry, says Ganesha. Your comic side will mesmerise the opposite sex today.

Capricorn: You will never have paid so much attention to how presentable you look as you will today. It could be for an important business meeting or to impress your sweetheart, but you will be exceptionally meticulous about the way you dress up, says Ganesha. The day will be enthralling, both at work and at home. Fun and entertainment at a social gathering is on the cards.

Aquarius: Be warned! You may be the unlucky recipient of your boss’s wrath. To your disappointment, your colleagues may support you only half-heartedly. But Ganesha says you can take your evening where you want. Wine, dine and waltz away to relaxation.

Pisces: While you are likely to be swamped today by new contracts or job offers, you would do well to carefully analyse all the pros and cons of the proposals at hand before you commit to them, lest you regret your move later, says Ganesha. Romance is in the air, as a dinner date in the evening with a special someone beckons.