Aries: Today you may want to do only those things that you love to do. You have a very optimistic outlook. Your decision-making will be fast, but you may postpone some of them. Ganesha says you may go home dancing if that is what makes you happy.

Taurus: There is a fair chance that you will make heads turn at work today, forecasts Ganesha. It may not be an auspicious day for auction bids or tenders. Some of you may succeed in interviews and entrance tests this afternoon, says Ganesha.

Gemini: Your career is finally on track and your dreams don’t look too distant any more. A candlelit dinner with your spouse will leave you wanting for more. And you shall get more. A night to remember indeed. Ganesha, however, warns you to hold your horses or an imminent accident awaits you.

Cancer: The first half of the day may leave you a little flummoxed. You may get discouraged when thing are not going your way, predicts Ganesha. But your subconscious mind knows how to handle such situations. You will take a break from the rat race, and take a detour to your home. You may even pack your bags and take your partner to a faraway sojourn.

Leo: You will spend an enjoyable day with your family members today. Even at the workplace, you will be thinking of ways to be with your family. You will take time out for some self-improvement projects. It is necessary to bring about some changes in life, says Ganesha.

Virgo: You will end up spending the whole day at work today, making detailed plans for the future. While taking important decisions, Ganesha says, keep your partner informed. Whenever needed, also take the consent of your family to avoid any misunderstandings in the future. It will surprise you to receive the mature advise of your partner.

Libra: Ganesha says that you will find happiness and enhanced vigour today. You will make plans to go with your friends or family members for a short trip or excursion. You will be confused about something in the day which will drive you to seek answers in religious or philosophical discourses.

Scorpio: According to Ganesha, you may just be happy basking in the glory of successful business deals. Focus on your target and there’s a lot more in store for you on the career front. Sometimes, it’s all right to pamper your beloved with precious gifts, and for this, you may end up splurging today.

Sagittarius: The bossy nature of your soul mate is likely to put you off. At work, you may find yourself helpless and left scratching your head. Ganesha advises and foresees you sitting together with your beloved and resolving all your differences.

Capricorn: If you are a civil servant, good times are ahead for you. Also, you may have to deal with the government for your business and it will turn out to be a fruitful transaction, says Ganesha. If you are a lawyer, doctor, or any other professional, you will need to prove your mental and ensure that you utilise every opportunity coming your way.

Aquarius: Fortune is mighty pleased with you, so go ahead and play roulette if you wish! Partnerships will work today, as will business deals. But somewhere, a dark sentiment may cloud your thinking. Ganesha says that you should enjoy yourself and take life a bit lightly.

Pisces: You will find yourself in a good mood today. Your co-workers will also enjoy being around you. You will be able to influence people for the positive with your respectful demeanour and your sense of humour. You could find yourself splurging on yourself at a spa or a beauty parlor, says Ganesha.