Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: Now at last you have realised that you have been preoccupied with work at the cost of your family life. Making up to them now is going to take a lot more effort. Ganesha says to be ready to open your purse strings for either eating out, going out for a movie or shopping at the best places.

Taurus: You are likely to turn excessively self-centred today, says Ganesha. This could cause you to be very insecure. You will have a tendency to control and dominate others. There is all likelihood that you will thereby jeopardize important relationships. You are advised to be sensitive to the needs and feelings of all those you come across. Do not allow your selfishness to get the better of you and lead you to alienate those who matter.

Gemini: The day promises sensitivity and compassion for you, predicts Ganesha. You may plan a trip with your family members. You may also invest your money in various financial companies, as securing the future of your family will be foremost on your mind. Moreover, you will also save a hefty amount to meet future needs.

Cancer: A day to indulge in fantasy. Your ideas will be fantastic. Your status and prestige go up. People will praise your efforts. (Your efforts will be appreciated). A day of creativity and success, with Ganesha’s blessings in tow.

Leo: Agreed that home is where the heart is. But today, your home is where your troubles will be. The faster you try to run away from them, the quicker they seem to catch up with you, says Ganesha. So, scooting off may not be the best solution. Some people around you may try to blow things out of proportion; the best way to keep them in check is with a smile. For, a smile is the secret weapon of all winners, reminds Ganesha.

Virgo: Children will be a source of a lot of appreciation today, in and out of the classroom. Your logical abilities will become stronger. Ganesha advises you to stay peaceful, flow with the tide and enjoy yourself, regardless of what happens in the day.

Libra: Ganesha says those of you who are married or in love will experience a good time today. As you spend more time with your life partner by going out for a drive or dinner, you will come closer to them. Today is a day full of joy, vigour and happiness for you.

Scorpio: Being a workaholic may divert your attention from your family and you may have to bear the consequences. It’s time to sort out differences with your spouse. But, all this while, you need to be calm and patient. Watch your words in case of any arguments, warns Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Good Samaritans around you may give unsolicited, but valuable advice. Take it as a hint, and consider it for your betterment. Take your decision after following the advice, and this may yield benefits, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: You want to enhance your knowledge by exploring foreign shores, but luck hasn’t favoured you yet. Ganesha predicts today to be a favourable day for you to try again for higher studies. If associated with the Stock Market or speculation, you are. You will come across many opportunities, but you need to identify and explore them to the fullest.

Aquarius: Meeting people from different walks of life, having a good conversation with them and widening the horizon of your knowledge – this will be the highlight of today for the Bull. At work, you will have a busy day with plenty of meetings, discussions, planning and execution, feels Ganesha. You will fully utilize your energies, but it will leave you exhausted.

Pisces: Today you will get attention from the opposite sex and this will play an important role in your success in the near future. Due to the favourable alignment of the planets you will receive more than your expectations. Ganesha feels that even though you are a calculative and cautious person, you will tend to be aggressive, outgoing and willing to take risks today. This could also translate in you trying your luck in uncertain fields like gambling, stocks or betting.