Aries: Boy! Are you ambitious today or what! You plan meticulously and perform impeccably. However, you will progress at snail’s pace. But don’t lose heart, as Ganesha showers his blessings on you, dear one.

Taurus: Planning your own milestones and celebrating the success of friends is the agenda for the day. Your thoughts will be progressive in business or at work, and any plans you make will make a rock-solid foundation for your future. Social gatherings and parties will beckon with bubbly and bruschetta.

Gemini: You may come up with a precise understanding of others today, says Ganesha. You will please your sweetheart with both your presence and presents. You will browse through dozens of showrooms for that perfect, and expensive, gift for your beloved. You will also work towards achieving your long-term goals. Ganesha wishes you good luck.

Cancer: Today, you and your soul mate will be rolling in the hay; there will be little time or inclination to do anything else. You will show such single-minded devotion to the act of rolling as if the future of the world lies in the haystack. Your mind can think of nothing more, and nothing less. The best part is your resilience and your ability to spring back into action when everybody else thinks you are down and out. The best thing for today is to deal with one issue at a time.

Leo: Try and put on some protective gear today — maybe a suit of armour should do fine, says Ganesha. For, you may find some need for it on this day of mixed fortunes as you miss out on the expected and come face-to-face with the unexpected. Manage through the day somehow, since the day’s distress will eventually give way to an evening of ecstasy and a night of pleasant surprises, portends Ganesha.

Virgo: Today, you will aspire to be a master of your destiny. You can see through the façade that people put up to shield their true selves. You will choose your company wisely and plan for success. Polish your presentation skills and you may need to work an extra bit to get your ideas approved, says Ganesha.

Libra: Ganesha feels the day will be beneficial for you when it comes to transactions with the government. But you already expect that. It is more than likely that public servants will have encouraging and optimistic achievements lined up for their efforts. Your expertise may be put to test and it is your experience that will come in handy.

Scorpio: Ganesha feels that you may be confronted with vital decisions at work. You will need to trust the opinions of your close friends and peers so that you may take informed decisions. Keep your mind away from negative thoughts and delegate responsibilities accordingly. Favorable returns will come from appointing the best possible person for the job, suggests Ganesha.

Sagittarius: The sage within you will take the lead today. You are likely to prescribe yourself to your own medication for peace of mind. Wise and content that you are today, you will spread the message of love around you. All in all, a peaceful day is in store for you today.

Capricorn: People may call you a busy bee, but that you admittedly will be, says Ganesha. Work will demand your undivided attention, but the good thing is you will quickly get done with pending work one by one. You will be left with plenty of time in the evening which you are likely to spend romancing your sweetheart. If you are lucky enough, your affair could take a new turn today as a physical relation is on the cards.

Aquarius: Expect the unexpected today! Success, money, love, whatever it is that you’d lost hope of will suddenly come your way! In the evening, you may catch up with reading, research, discussion or other such activity, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Today is a day of mixed fortunes. So, while you may not win a gazillion dollars in the daily lottery, you might just end up winning a return air ticket to Timbuktu. No one has really been there, but it is better than nothing. However, the distress of those lost dollars is likely to be eased by the ecstasy awaiting you in the evening.