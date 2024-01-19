Aries: Old, fond memories will define your mood today, which will show up in the manner in which you deal with work, where your mellow side will be visible to others. You are also circumspect with money and tend towards saving it. Ganesha says people dealing in cash and money-lenders will benefit.

Taurus: You may find yourself compromising against your will today, predicts Ganesha. Stand strong despite things going awry instead of feeling disillusioned due to poor results. Ongoing negotiations might come to a logical end and a few important decisions are likely to be delayed due to lack of proper information.

Gemini: You have been ignoring a few problems that have been plaguing your family members for quite some time now. It’s time you looked into the matter, says Ganesha. Irrespective of how difficult the challenges are, today you will emerge victorious. And amid dealing with mammoth challenges, there will be passionate, quite often sexual, interludes. Quite the charmer!

Cancer: Your strange and unconventional behaviour doesn’t always go down well with many people. If you think you are different, and maybe even better than others, you should keep it under wraps. The reason is that most people may not be able to understand you. Some may even feel intimidated by you. It would be a good idea for you to share your uniqueness only with ‘liberal’ friends, says Ganesha.

Leo: Some people have the world at their feet. And today, you are one of them, says Ganesha. With your gorgeous appearance and gregarious attitude, it is easy for you to open all doors with just a touch. So, you have the luxury to choose — either you entertain yourself through multiple avenues such as movies, theatre and music, or you be the entertainer with your superior performing skills. But irrespective of what you decide to do, you shall excel in both, confirms Ganesha.

Virgo: Financial affairs will face a major obstruction today. Ganesha advises you to allow your mind to prevail over your heart. Take extraordinary care of your precious personal possessions, apart from your legal duties and new projects keeping in view their long-term effect on your mind.

Libra: It’s a day of reaching new heights when it comes to finances. The cosmos favours moneylenders and stock marketeers. Call it the special touch that you give to all transactions monetary, but today you have the uncanny knack of raking in the moolah from all sources. Sit back and see your tenacity multiply your fortunes, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: Your energy levels are high as you as you gear up for new events. However, there are chances that these events may not meet your expectations. But, don’t lose hope and get disappointed. Keep your spirits high. Implement the first lesson learnt in school: try & try till you succeed!

Sagittarius: Your business is all set to expand with you making the most of your overseas contacts. Effective communication skills will help you sail through your tasks. And you are making all the right moves to become the leader of your pack.

Capricorn: Patience is tested when one is in trouble; your patience could be tried today. The trick is in keeping your composure, says Ganesha. Avoid getting into an argument or scuffle with those around you, as luck may not be on your side.

Aquarius: Get ready for a gala evening as you will party at the smallest excuse! You may toast a friend’s success or may be ecstatic about finding your lost pet. Otherwise, it’s the usual, says Ganesha. You plan a bit and march ahead successfully in your business or profession.

Pisces: Looking at your planetary positions for today, there is a likelihood that you will suffer from reversals in fortunes financially. Hence be wary when it comes to financial dealings.