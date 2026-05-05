Today’s horoscope, based on astrology offers guidance on love, relationships, career decisions and financial matters. Some zodiac signs may see professional recognition, while others could reconnect with loved ones or make unplanned travel arrangements. Here is what the stars indicate for you today.

Aries: Today, you may want to make a short pleasure trip somewhere; it may either be to a historical place you’ve not been to, or to your role as a family person, caring and attentive to your loved ones’ needs. Ganesha suggests a trip to the nearest park.

Taurus: There is a strong prospect that an ordinary day will blossom into an extraordinary evening, predicts Ganesha. The afternoon may be filled with stress and tension. However, evening will be totally different when you bask in the love and affection of your beloved.

Gemini: There is a possibility that your peers may pass on their workload to you, predicts Ganesha. This extra responsibility is hardly fun and you will start feeling the pinch by afternoon. Evening, however, will be different. And why not? After all, you will be pampered by your partner’s attention.

Cancer: In the first part of the day, your temper will be as volatile as sodium in water. A bad day in the office and it will become as devastating as dynamite. You need to get your blood pressure checked, advises Ganesha. Practice meditation, but don’t lose your temper at work. The repercussions may be more severe than you think. You may try your hand at trekking and other adventurous activities, which Ganesha thinks is a good idea.

Leo: Innovation is the key to success. Let that be your mantra today, says Ganesha. Unleash your imagination as you seek creative solutions to help improve your prospects and connect to your work. This shall raise your spirits at work. On a more personal front, Ganesha says you may drain your energy and resources in your attempt to help others. But then, what goes around comes around.

Virgo: Trouble is brewing and you may well have your cauldron billowing black smoke, warns Ganesha. Toil hard to complete all pending work and piled up tasks. You may also share some of your most treasured secrets with your partner today.

Libra: It’s a good day to get your hands on new valuables, says Ganesha, perhaps a new car, or even a new house, maybe. So, look forward to having to move to a new place soon. If you are feeling dejected at work, you will have to deal with it yourself. But you could always turn to meditation sometime in the evening to help alleviate your blues, advises Ganesha.

Scorpio: Social circles will be buzzing with your name and reputation today. At work, you may evoke jealousy in some people, and Ganesha advises you to be extremely cautious. Remember to vanquish the enmity and not your enemies, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Those into aerobics and callisthenics will find themselves on top of their game today. Expect a sudden turn of events sometime in the afternoon. Ganesha sees you prowling the corridors of power at work today. You shall synchronise your career and family superbly.

Capricorn: Some people may not come across as very bright intellectually, but given them a chance to speak and they could leave their audience speechless. Your communication skills will stand in good stead for you toady, says Ganesha. People will be swayed to your point of view, and it won’t take you much of an effort to convince them to believe even the most ludicrous of the proposals. Staying composed will help you calm the storm brewing in your mind.

Aquarius: Today, your innermost feelings take precedence over all else. You may also make a short trip on a whim. At your workplace, people will find you more sympathetic than usual. It’s the same with your loved ones, who will enjoy your softer side. Do this more often, suggests Ganesha.

Pisces: A nice, smooth day is in the offing. You will meet some people today who will turn out to be reliable and trustworthy in the long run. No conflicts ought to arise to trip you, and you will probably end up rounding off the day basking in the affection of your near and dear ones, says Ganesha.