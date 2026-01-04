From love and relationships to career moves and financial gains, the stars have plenty in store today.

Some Zodiac signs will enjoy professional recognition, while others may reconnect with loved ones or plan sudden travel. Here’s what the stars say you should expect.

Aries: Ganesha says you are going to have the time of your life; that is, if you make the right plans. At work, there will be the usual ups and downs. But plan the evening well, and you may surprise yourself. Try candlelights, roses, music…

Taurus: It is quite possible that today, you will remain decisive and determined on new joint ventures, predicts Ganesha. The results may fall below your expectations in the afternoon. Fight off stress with a candlelight dinner with your sweetheart, says Ganesha.

Gemini: It is quite probable that your sweetheart will take most of your time either in person or in thoughts, predicts Ganesha. A casual conversation with someone special in the afternoon may lead to exhilarating moments later in the day. You may fill your wardrobe with new clothes.

Cancer: Today, you will feel blessed. And blessed you are, indeed. You will have the proverbial Midas touch, albeit with a slight difference: you will not touch the people you love and turn them to gold. You will just touch their heart and make them happier.

Leo: There are good days, bad days, and then there are days like today, when Ganesha foresees a mixed bag of fortunes for you. Make your family the centre of your world, and show them the love and affection that they deserve. Early in the day, you may attempt to sever ties with your spouse or life partner. Proceed cautiously and deal with this in an open manner. Just make sure that the tension does not escalate within the family.

Virgo: Handicrafts business will fascinate you today, predicts Ganesha. People will be left wondering what fuels all that dedication and commitment – at work and at home! Ganesha advises you to consummate those bonds of love and roll in the hay with your spouse.

Libra: Ganesha’s got a feeling that today is going to be a good day for you, as you go ahead and indulge yourself and the ones around you. Chances are that you may shop till you drop, and spend a sizeable amount buying goodies for your loved ones later in the evening. In matters of business, Ganesha foresees you displaying your maturity and setting an example for others in the team.

Scorpio: Self-improvement is on your mind today. Self-employed people should expect good profits in business. Expenditure may be more at work today. At the end of the day, the cocktail of work and family will be a heady, pleasing mixture, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: You act responsibly today and plan a secure future for your kids. For that matter, you go for long-term investments. You will put in extra efforts at work and come out with flying colours. In the evening, you are in the mood to paint the town red. Have a lovely evening!

Capricorn: In total control of yourself, you will tend to dominate those around you. It’s a trait that keeps resurging at intervals, making you feel all-powerful, says Ganesha. Later in the day, you may even enrol yourself for a personality development course to hone your communication and professional skills. But it won’t be sailing smoothly throughout. An unfortunate incident at the end of the day may take you off guard, so be careful of your moves, Ganesha advises.

Aquarius: Time is money, and you need to understand it fast! Scrap your old schedules and plan new ones that work. Ganesha suggests that the good old planner will work wonders in organising your work. Remember the adage? A stitch in time saves nine. So get going.

Pisces: Friends are the subject of all your activities today. You will make new acquaintances that will prove to be helpful in times of need. A loved one will make you happy as you’ve never been before. A candlelight dinner with your sweetheart is probably in the offing, says Ganesha.

