Aries: You are a literary person and today your power of expression will come in very handy. If you are trying to woo your beloved, an intimate conversation will prove beneficial. However, make sure not to avoid office duties, and complete your pending work before your superiors come to check.

Taurus: Ganesha sees you getting very impatient and restless this day. Thank the stars; despite that, you will remain adequately steady and focused on your work, and perform suitably and commendably as expected. During the latter part of the day, your colleagues and superiors are likely to be more helpful and responsive. The day, despite your moods, promises to turn out to be very positive, very eventful and very pleasing.

Gemini: A fruitful day loaded with opportunities awaits you. You will be able to complete all your tasks easily at the work front. However, you will need to put in extra effort to satisfy others. You will be engaged in discussions with your family members and neighbours later on, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Your intellectual prowess in the office will bring you happy tidings. You may give a new look to the work culture in the office. Ganesha advises you to think twice before embarking on new deals in the afternoon. Remember it is always good to be cautious in every aspect.

Leo: You will feel tired and lazy in the morning at work today, however later on you will feel a surge of energy. Your self-confidence and motivation too will increase. Schedule all your important tasks and meetings in the afternoon, when you will be at your peak, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Today you will be much more generous than most people realise that you can be, says Ganesha. Later on, you will reap the benefits of the work you have carried out in partnership with some friends. The evening holds a promise of a mixture of work and pleasure. You will attend, possibly even host, a meeting with friends and colleagues.

Libra: Ganesha says that today you will pay more attention to your family and family matters, keeping aside all other things. You will want to change the décor of your home and for that, you may buy antique artefacts or new furniture to decorate your home. You may go to visit a religious place or temple today. You may also try to arrange for a short trip to a nearby place.

Scorpio: The faucet of creativity will run wild today, especially when you try sorting things out with your siblings. Today, you shall bypass all incoming troubles with much ease. Your ingenuity will help you bag a job later, perhaps. In the evening, you will be the Good Samaritan and bring peace to someone, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Ganesha sees you being friendly and jovial throughout the day. Planning a getaway with family will be on top of your to-do list. Honours will be showered on you at your workplace. Be ready to receive much adulation, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: Scepticism and lack of faith in others may have prevented you from entering into a partnership, but you are likely to do so today, in keeping with the interest of your enterprise. For those engaged in jobs, truckloads of appreciation will come your way for your exceptional performance. Students will make well-informed decisions concerning their career, says Ganesha.

Aquarius: You have worked hard, and now you want to party harder. You catch up with some old friends, hang out with them and relax your mind. You are in a mood to celebrate and as a result, you will go out of your way to please your loved ones, foresees Ganesha. Your efforts will not be in vain!

Pisces: You may find yourself unable to make critical decisions on a split-second basis today, and will probably keep second-guessing yourself. Your family will be in focus today. Romance is in the air, and the evening should probably see you spend time with your soul mate, says Ganesha.