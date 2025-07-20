Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: Hats off to you, says Ganesha, for the way you will deal with relationships today. You are also up to something secretive today. But be careful about getting caught in something where you have to dole out money. Otherwise, it’s fun and cheer all the way.

Taurus: Your loved ones may cause a financial setback today, says Ganesha. You may have arguments with siblings regarding sharing property. You will tend to be impatient and belligerent with them in the afternoon. Keep a check on your negative emotions, advises Ganesha.

Gemini: It’s celebration time in your family. However, you will be busy handling a business deal while your family makes merry. You may even have to go on a business trip later in the day. You will devote time to achieve professional success rather than celebrating a personal achievement, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Sheer work pressure and burden of others’ work. Yet you will excel. In business, rivals and competitors will fail in their tactics.

Leo: There is a possibility of falling in love at first sight for those who are looking for love. It is a good day for romantic endeavours. Personal relationships will be marked by understanding. You will have a cooperative attitude towards your colleagues at work, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Your emotional outlook today will lead to many alterations in your personal behaviour. Ganesha says you are likely to focus on some options that will lead to high spending. In the afternoon, says Ganesha, you are likely to play host to some members of your extended family and friends at home.

Libra: Time is money. Today, this statement will have greater significance as you identify the upshot of time in your line of work. Every second counts for you, and you may fall back on the good old personal planner to sort things out. Also, early in the day, you may take up some burning issues and elaborate your views on them in a take-the-bull-by-the-horns manner. Everything accounted for in the day, spending the evening with soul mates is the apt thing to do, suggests Ganesha.

Scorpio: History beckons you, and unknown destinations stir up the adventurer in you, predicts Ganesha. At work, the spotlight shall be on you as you steal the show with your brilliant performance. Business will be fun and exciting for you, hopes Ganesha.

Sagittarius: You are on an emotional leash, as you will be on the defensive line when it comes to the feelings of those you love. Chances are high that you will be footloose again, for business or pleasure. So pack your bags, advises Ganesha. In the evening, you may share some quiet time with those who share your opinions.

Capricorn: The day will be spent juggling work and meeting personal demands, says Ganesha. It may virtually be a tug-of-war, in which your friends and relatives will emerge victorious, as you will end up spending more time with them. You will catch up with gossip that you missed while trying to impress your boss. Besides, you will be blessed with the valuable assistance of the more experienced who may help you acquire the right perspective on life.

Aquarius: You will transform abstract ideas into practical and tangible strategies today, and deserve all the credit. You will also appreciate and understand life a little more, says Ganesha. You may finally reach out for the Bhagwad Gita, your mother has been pressing you to read.

Pisces: It is likely to be an extremely hectic day at work, but you will seize the initiative with some bold strategising. You will be busy dressing up for a party in the evening, to offset all the stress of a lon,g hard day at work, says Ganesha.