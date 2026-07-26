The day may bring new possibilities in love, career and finances. While some zodiac signs could receive encouraging news at work, others may strengthen personal bonds or make unexpected plans. Find out what today’s astrological forecast reveals.

Aries: You are open to the idea of spirituality today. So, you may want to take responsibility for your past mistakes, including sour relations with neighbours. This will help to lay the foundation for your future success, assures Ganesha.

Taurus: There is an indication that you will be perturbed due to some unpleasant developments that may take place today, predicts Ganesha. You will need to labour hard to complete your pending assignments at the workplace. Nostalgia will engulf you and your beloved as you spend time with each other tonight.

Gemini: Your health will be your prime concern today, says Ganesha. As a result, you will spend more time doing workouts. Later in the day, you will make huge profits in business. You will treat your soul mate to his/her heart’s content in the evening.

Cancer: Today is not a good day to conclude deals related to houses or vehicles, foresees Ganesha. You may get less profit than you expected. You are at the threshold of a new relationship, and Ganesha sees this as a long-term prospect. So don’t mess it up.

Leo: Two things define you: your earnestness and authenticity. And today, Ganesha has a feeling that both shall hit their highest point. You may face tiny troubles while at work, which may take mammoth proportions due to your staunch outlook. If you are an entrepreneur, you may end up rotating money gathered from different sources. But all said, Ganesha believes that you shall get your due recognition for your abilities and efforts.

Virgo: The day will transform from being the usual bore to an exciting evening, predicts Ganesha. Afternoon may hit a snag, though, with stress rising alarmingly. But come sunset and all that will evaporate as you enjoy the warm, loving company of loved ones, says Ganesha.

Libra: Respect at work is yours to command, as you come across strongly in a manner like never before, predicts Ganesha. You have the tenacity to bring in a new and successful business strategy. But it’s not all work and no play for you today. In the evening, you will delight and dazzle your spouse with your fine sense of styling and taste. After all, one must dress to impress!

Scorpio: Although appearances are deceptive, they are probably the best with which to judge something or someone. Don’t get stuck in the rat race, and make a mark for yourself. In the evening, you will probably take extra care to be a show-stopper, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius: You may plan a romantic outing with your beloved today. Professionally, you may don the robes of a generous winner and a graceful loser. But expect nothing more, says Ganesha, as you may find yourself disappointed.

Capricorn: Your love will be your priority today, and you will pamper your sweetheart to the hilt, but look to your pockets before you set out to splurge on him/her, says Ganesha. At work, you will show consideration towards your colleagues and shield them in times of crisis. You will come across just as amiable in your social circuit too, and will make efforts to keep those around you amused. All in all, it’s will be a good day for you.

Aquarius: Finally, you realise the importance of thumping others’ backs. Your colleagues welcome your appreciation and are thereafter motivated to do their best. You will find even more ways to create a harmonious environment at work. This earns you respect and gratitude, says Ganesha.

Pisces: You will be busy today, watching your colleagues’ backs and doing your best to rectify their mistakes. This is not to say you will have substantial success in your endeavours. Indeed, your confidence levels will dip in the same proportion that your frustrations will rise, at the incompetence that others display. An unexpected but wholly welcome surprise is coming your way, says Ganesha.