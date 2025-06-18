Feeling stuck between pleasing your boss and keeping your partner happy? Or maybe you’re planning a shopping spree with friends? Whatever your dilemma, today’s zodiac predictions, as guided by Ganesha, cover everything from career moves and emotional rollercoasters to romantic highs and budget warnings. Here’s what the stars have lined up for each sun sign.

Aries: Today, you will meet with success, and you will do it on your merit, without any divine intervention. You may be a student of science or the arts, but you will excel due to your deep knowledge of the subject. There are chances you may decide to study further, says Ganesha.

Taurus: You will wake up feeling adventurous today, says Ganesha. Experimentation and an unusual attitude will manifest themselves in how you think today. Your subordinates may influence some of your decisions at work this afternoon. On the whole, you will take time to think things out before making any vital decisions, predicts Ganesha.

Gemini: Though you are always open to advice, you need to take your own, independent decision today. You may spend the afternoon putting things in order. In the evening, you will possibly have a romantic dinner with your sweetheart and may even want to propose marriage. Ganesha won’t advise, as today, it’s entirely your call.

Cancer: Both your physical and mental health will remain stable today, predicts Ganesha. In the afternoon, you may meet one of your clients for lunch. It is an auspicious day to propose and finalise wedding dates, hopes Ganesha.

Leo: Necessity is the mother of invention, and today, you will draw from your large pool of scientific and technological knowledge to achieve your goals at work. Family matters will keep you occupied in the afternoon, but do not let that come in the way of your evening activities that get your blood flowing through the veins, such as dance or music lessons. Also, Ganesha reminds you to make an effort to touch base with your foreign contacts.

Virgo: The tempest of anger runs wild. You are most likely to blow hotter than Mount Vesuvius ever did, predicts Ganesha. In the afternoon, you may chalk out a big business plan. Peers will stand by your side at the workplace. But in the evening, try spending your time meditating and cooling those nerves, advises Ganesha.

Libra: The mind is a pool of infinite thoughts; this is more true for you today than any other day. Ganesha says you will explore the depths of your thoughts. At work, you may share some precious moments with peers of the opposite sex. Intense thoughts and frivolous moments aside, today you may also cultivate a new interest in jewellery and artists. Indulge in a luxurious dinner in the evening, suggests Ganesha.

Scorpio: Your entrepreneurship today will reflect a lot of your creativity and artistic sense. Romantic diversions will bring you immense pleasure in the afternoon. Have your close friends over in the evening and spend some quality time, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: A delightfully emotional experience would stir up your soul today. Later, perhaps, success will touch your feet either through the electronic media or through a brilliant idea. Love will steam and bubble as you expect to be asked out by your prospective life mate, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: It takes years of hard work, optimism and unceasing support of loved ones to reach the pinnacle of success. But you will only have to be tactful, says Ganesha. You will take matters more seriously today and will treat your subordinates as equals to achieve your targets. At home, you will spend some quality time with family members and realise that they need you more than anything else.

Aquarius: Today, you will seek direct and frank communication like never before, and it seems to solve some of your problems. You will remain edgy, and at work, minute things will bother you no end. Later in the day, Ganesha will grant results.

Pisces: Your social standing ought to receive a boost today, and the financial success coming your way today plays no small part in it, says Ganesha. You may find yourself enjoying your own company in the afternoon, but come evening, you are likely to find yourself indulging in some intellectual discussion in the company of like-minded people.