Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for July 26-August 1.

ARIES

This week you should look to move out of your comfort zone and constantly make changes in your lifestyle. However, you could face some extra stress at the workplace due to lack of cooperation by colleagues and team members. It is important to communicate with them clearly and set the expectations. Take all investment decisions carefully as losses are likely to exceed gains. You will also be involved in completing pending work relating to your household. It is advisable to consult your mentor in case of dilemma relating to any aspect of life. Health issues related to chest can bother you during the middle of week.

Tip of the week: Move out of your comfort zone

TAURUS

Those in business may face a cash crunch this week which can hamper ongoing projects. They may have to source money from the market to ensure continuity of business. Working professionals may also not be able to achieve their desired targets as work atmosphere may not be conducive. On the bright side, look to be humorous as it will make the overall atmosphere positive and cheerful. Those in the government can expect to receive recognition from their superiors. At home, try to create a positive atmosphere in the family. Spending time with mother will give you invaluable insights into your ongoing problems. Students can get a chance to study abroad this week.

Tip of the week: Look to be humorous

GEMINI

This week, working professionals will get a new opportunity that they had been waiting for. This will prove to be productive for their career. Those in business are likely to sign new deals which will improve their financial prospects. On the personal front, use your intelligence to solve sensitive issues. Your spouse could go on a short travel. Taking the advice of your spouse on any matter will be helpful. In case you feel stress, listen to music. The week is going to be highly favourable for students and they will be able to perform better than average. Love birds can look to move to the next level. Health issues relating to cold and cough could bother you.

Tip of the week: Use your tact to solve problems

CANCER

This week will start on a good note. You will be successful in rejuvenating your relationship with friends and relatives. Also, this will prove to be a positive time for domestic matters and completing long pending household chores. However, you are advised to keep all your investments and future plans low key else someone can take advantage. Your positive attitude at the workplace will be much appreciated by everyone. It will create a productive working environment for others too. Students are advised not to be careless about their health. Along with this, they will need to improve their daily routine. Love birds can have some arguments, hence avoid being aggressive.

Tip of the week: Mend your relationships

LEO

This week, you need to keep your anger in check else you will lose focus. Not only will it impact your health, it will also create an unpleasant environment in your professional and personal life. On the financial front, you will see gains from previous investments. Those in business can make an important decision about getting into a partnership with someone close. If you keep your cool, you will be able to perform well in your professional life. Your spouse will remain supportive which will help you tackle issues. This week can be less energetic for students as they may feel out of focus or distracted due to their personal issues.

Tip of the week: Keep your focus

VIRGO

This will be a hectic week for you as you will be working tirelessly to accomplish your goals. On the work front, you may be asked to lead a project or an assignment all of a sudden which, if executed well, will strengthen your career prospects. Some of you are also likely to travel abroad on account of work or studies. Your relationship with spouse could see some instability and you must ensure there is no miscommunication. Your father’s advice will prove to be handy, so do approach him when required. Take care of your health during the beginning of the week as issues relating to stomach and abdomen could bother you.

Tip of the week: Be ready to take up new responsibilities

LIBRA

This will be a fruitful week on the financial front as your income is likely to continue its upward path. Hence, you could consider making some new investments to safeguard your long-term goals. At the workplace, beware of competitors as they would be eying to grab any of your missed opportunities. It is also advised to be a bit more social and meet new people which will help you reap some benefits career-wise. There could be a sudden arrival of guests at your home this week which may require you to change your daily routine. Those in a relationship will experience a blissful time as their mutual bonding will continue to grow. Health issues relating to lower abdomen could bother you.

Tip of the week: Meet new people

SCORPIO

This week you will remain determined to complete all pending tasks. You will be full of energy which will also rub off on your team members. Those in business can expect to initiate a new project which will keep them preoccupied. Keep a check on your expenditure as there could be unexpected expenses this week. The family environment will remain jovial. Married couples can expect to become parents. Some of you could participate in social gatherings this week. Students can find the going tough as they would end up wasting their time on some useless activity. Avoid eating spicy food else you could have gastric complaints.

Tip of the week: Use your time productively

SAGITTARIUS

This week you need to be aware about the opportunities and make full use of them. Adopt a realistic attitude and handle every situation based on merit. Your inner power will prove to be your greatest strength at the workplace and you will extend a helping hand to others by keeping your influence in control. There could be travel this week on official purpose. Businesspeople could sign new agreements. On the personal front, health of your spouse could deteriorate and may require medical attention. Students who are looking for a job may have to wait longer. Health and immunity will improve this week and you are advised to consider physical workout.

Tip of the week: Be realistic

CAPRICORN

This week you will do every task at the workplace in a more responsible, focused and organised manner. As a result, you will also be able to improve your performance which will not go unnoticed. Some of you may get an opportunity to work with a foreign-based company. Those looking to settle abroad can expect to get the green light this week. Keep a tab on your expenses and invest money wisely to ensure adequate cash flow in future. Students who are preparing for competitive examinations will get success and be able to fulfill their dream. Love life could remain disturbed. On the health front, you are advised to stay watchful toward injuries.

Tip of the week: Guard against injuries

AQUARIUS

This week, you will be in a mood for self-introspection and will have a spiritual outlook towards life. It would be advisable to work on your mental health and practice meditation. Financially, you will be well off and will be able to pay off old bills or debt, if any. But avoid giving loan to anyone at this time. Plan an outing for family members and increase your involvement with them. This will give you happiness and satisfaction which will help you in your professional life as well. At the workplace, you will be appreciated for your creative ideas and strategy for new business. Personal life will remain stable. Those in love can expect to improve their bonding with each other.

Tip of the week: Indulge in self-introspection

PISCES

A lot of pending work is likely to be accomplished this week. You could be involved in a plethora of work which will keep you occupied. Financial life will be stable and you may get new opportunities to increase your income. This is a good period to enhance your learning and look at upgrading your skills by enrolling in an online course. Students will need to constantly move forward in their academic endeavour without worrying about the obstacles in different areas of their life to become immensely successful. Those who are single can expect to get into a relationship very soon. Health issues relating to spine and lower back can pose some problems.

Tip of the week: Enhance your learning

