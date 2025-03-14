Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: Okay, you feel like Midas, says Ganesha. But remember, all that glitters is not gold. You must spend some time with your loved ones to make them happy. Also, you need to acknowledge those who contributed to your success. If you have kids, it’s time to be their Santa Claus!

Taurus: Dark clouds may keep the sunshine from getting through to your window today, says Ganesha. Negative thoughts and apprehensions may cloud your judgement further. You will look to your family and friends to help you get past today. A loved one may play the pivotal role in changing your fortunes and your mood in the evening, predicts Ganesha.

Gemini: You will be in the mood to break free of the rut and routine of daily life today. Trying to keep up with numerous deadlines will keep you tense with worry. You will end up neglecting your familial duties in pursuit of work related activities. You need to find a balance between your responsibilities at work and at home, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You are honest and straightforward, and today will be no different. It’s just that you can be too straight at times, leaving those around you embarrassed. Early in the day, small things may bother you in a big way. You may get involved in big financial transactions. You will get due appreciation for your efforts at work.

Leo: Today, you will most certainly pay close attention to your personal appearance, says Ganesha. After all, no one ever said looking good was a crime. At work, you shall find the resources to dig up a successful business tactic. If you are a job aspirant, an interview in the evening shall go well. Spend some time with your partner — it takes little on your part, and will go a long way in strengthening your relationship, says Ganesha.

Virgo: The fairer sex will find pleasure in both the kitchen and the dining table. Expect to host the closest in the evening for some food and drinks. You might just go all mushy and gaga over your beloved too, says Ganesha. Not that they would mind.

Libra: Today, you will try every practical solution at hand to win over somebody’s affections, predicts Ganesha. Well, that little bit should get you going. In any case, you make the best possible impression on the opposite sex, and today will be no exception. In the evening, you can expect to spend some magical moments with your family members, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: The itch of love will spread like a rash today. Passion will set you ablaze, says Ganesha. At work, the course of things may shift to being better than before. However, in love relationships, cold logic will rule over intense emotions. But sweat not in the heat of love, and find the poignancy hidden within, advises Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Logic and reasoning will shape your day today. You remain confident of better things to come in the future. Your cubicle may offer stress and tension, but all of that will be swept away by the showers of love and affection of your dear ones. Keep that smile and your chin up, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: When work starts to give nightmares, even meditation cannot restore the peace of mind. You are likely to have a similar kind of harrowing experience at work today, says Ganesha. But the day won’t be completely dulling. It’s an auspicious day if you have plans to buy a house or a car. You may also move to a new house some time soon.

Aquarius: Today, you will blow hot and cold. Hence, no one will know what to expect from you. This will throw your rivals off balance, keeping you a step ahead of them. At work, you will finally win recognition and respect. Ganesha wants you to be satisfied for now, and wait for a better tomorrow.

Pisces: If legal hassles have been troubling you of late, they are likely to reach a satisfactory conclusion today, says Ganesha. Your finances look good. Family matters will keep you busy in the afternoon. Your evenings are likely to be filled with music or dance classes.