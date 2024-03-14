Aries: Go with the flow. At least that’s what Ganesha suggests where relationships are concerned. You can be your assertive self some other time. Today, you can be large-hearted and fulfill your beloved’s wishes, maybe even propose. What say?

Taurus: You are likely to get into arguments today, predicts Ganesha. You should avoid any open confrontation. Legal disputes may bother you as well. Try your hand at meditation or resort to music of your preference to relax and unwind. It is best if you delay the start of any important activity today, suggests Ganesha.

Gemini: Today, your house gets a facelift — a new rug, matching cushion covers, or a brand-new kitchen. This will take up most of your time. First, you will be busy furnishing and setting up your home, and then you will spend your time flaunting it to your friends, relatives, neighbours, bosses, colleagues, acquaintances.

Cancer: You will take on new responsibilities, says Ganesha. So you will be busy in your task. You may feel exhausted due to hectic work. So it entails mental tension.

Leo: Guides help other people choose the right path in life and to select the correct alternatives. It is a good day for those who are in the teaching or coaching professions. It is also a progressive day for those working in MNC’s. Ganesha’s blessings are with you.

Virgo: All the work done in the past will reap rich rewards today, says Ganesha. You’ll direct things your own way, and in no way would you take orders from anyone. But don’t go overboard with all the authority and keep a cool, calm head.

Libra: Nothing overshadows your love for your children today. And love is precisely what drives you incessantly to give them the best possible of everything. Be it special classes for that extra edge in education, or a visit to a holy place to seek divine blessing, you will do it all today. And spending time with children isn’t all — you may end up taking a small but sweet trip in the evening, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: Yet another mundane day in your life, as nothing exciting is on the cards. However, be cheerful and keep trying hard to bring in some spice to life. You never know when the planets change their mood and make an exciting future. Keep the hope alive, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Remember that actions always speak louder than words. You will, in all probability, finish your work that has been seeking your attention for long now. You shall also successfully bring continuing disputes to the table and resolve them logically.

Capricorn: Some people do backbreaking work throughout their life, and still don’t taste the sweet taste of success. In your case, success will be easy as pie. You are already loaded with work and some new projects – assignments will be added to that, today. But, you are not complaining as some recreational activities will refresh your mood and energy.

Aquarius: It’s an uphill struggle today! But the heavens are on your side, and you will be saved from being swindled. Otherwise, it’s an eventful day at work. You may initiate big business deals and new projects as well. It will take all your energy, and Ganesha suggests you hit the deck early.

Pisces: For those in the creative fields of marketing or advertising, today is an extraordinary opportunity to tweak your marketing mix to bring in maximum profits with bare minimum efforts. Your health interests will also take priority now, and you will find yourself spending more time in the gym, says Ganesha.