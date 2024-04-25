Aries: All eyes may be on you today — for your looks, skills, or even your funky bag! Make hay while the sun shines, and charge your batteries with all that attention. You can get some decent work done with that energy, says Ganesha.

Taurus: You may tend to feel frustrated when the results are not the way you expected, feels Ganesha. You must still work hard and finish whatever you undertake today. You will discuss some vital issues with a close friend and relive cherished secrets with your life partner.

Gemini: You will lend your innovative and imaginative spark to your initiatives, which will be quite a few, says Ganesha. Love will bring you immense satisfaction. And you will develop a special bond with your spouse or beloved. You, however, are likely to be dragged into a conflict and will be forced to pick a side.

Cancer: Today, you will be trying new things in your style of work. You may come across as mad, but there will be a method to your madness. Your new strategy and innovative ideas will give a new lease of life to the projects you are working on. However, you need to take a break from work in the evening and go home to your loved ones to recharge your batteries, advises Ganesha.

Leo: The oath of friendship that you once took as a bunch of raggedy misfits still holds, and your best buddies are the ones who will stand by your side through hell or high water. Ganesha sees in you the desire to cherish such friends and prove your appreciation by treating them with graceful munificence. Money is never an issue when it comes to people close to your heart, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Today, you shall balance business and entertainment equally well. The day will be like an endless party, says Ganesha. The emptying of pockets will be proportional to the amount of time you spend doing nothing. But spend prudently, advises Ganesha, and let it not worry you.

Libra: Connect and Express — these are the two things you must aim for at work today. You tend to do both things supremely well, be it in a business dialogue on the phone, in writing, or in meetings. Getting across to people is not an issue today. But all this work aside, the lingering feeling of wanting to chill out with your sweetheart may become more substantial towards the evening. Watch a film together, suggests Ganesha.

Scorpio: Try adding an entirely new dimension to the way you approach relationships today, advises Ganesha. Being tractable will help iron out the creases in relationships with close ones. But be wary of complete subjugation, warns Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Confidence-building measures will need to be taken up. Be the herald, and usher in new vigour and confidence in people around you. Your business is set to skyrocket and a fair share of profits are in the offing, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: Memories of the bygone days will flash through your mind, creating a wave of nostalgia and compelling you to get in touch with old pals. On the other hand, there may be a feeling that your loved ones are demanding more than you can give, says Ganesha. But enjoying some light moments with your beloved in the evening will unburden you and charge you up for the next day.

Aquarius: Today will be about pleasure and pain! Plumbing, cleaning, grocery shopping, cooking… you can expect anything to weigh you down. Later, you can relax in a hot soak by candlelight, or unwind with a soothing aromatic massage. Ganesha says you’ll be grateful for the pleasures only after the pain.

Pisces: A day filled with socialising awaits you, says Ganesha. You will likely make contact with near and dear ones you haven’t met in a while. New associations and friendships could also occur. It is a pleasant and joyous day, so make the most of it.