Aries: Today is the day for creativity, while you leave the logic for tomorrow, even when it comes to work. You are bent upon success at work, but Ganesha warns that it requires commitment and devotion. In the evening, you may want to be left alone with your spouse or a book.

Taurus: Today your money will be burning holes in your pockets. You will be dying squander it away and get rid of it as fast as possible. You’ll be tossing it around as if you owned a gold mine. Ganesha urges you to hold your horses and tighten your purse strings. Otherwise, you are going to regret it, and feel like an idiot. Beware. You many not have any bank balance left to speak of. In the evening, you will be pleasantly surprised by some new twists in your old relationships.

Gemini: You will be filled with energy and enthusiasm in the morning. You will be able to productively utilise your energy in your work. You will be able to take up projects dear to your heart. You will spend the evenings in the company of your family and friends and will be able to relax and unwind in luxury, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Today, your action will usher in incredible results, thanks to your forthright approach, foretells Ganesha. Later in the day, you may work on self-improvement and personality development. You may make some changes in your house.

Leo: You will receive extremely good news from your friends today. You will have the co-operation and support of your spouse. You will feel emotional today. Your understanding nature will make everything easy, however. You are likely to be in a state of sensitivity with regards to feelings today, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Today is a bright day, says Ganesha. The focus will be on you and you can count this among your most excellent days. Opinions might differ at the workplace, but Ganesha says you may bypass them. In the evening, a candle-light dinner will make your spirits soar. You will impress people today.

Libra: Ganesha says you will be able to get out of legal hurdles successfully today and it will be showcased by your happiness. You will be inclined towards fine arts like classical music and dancing. This is a good time to go out to dinner with your favorite person. Your jovial mood will enable you to face any circumstance or situation with happiness and enthusiasm. Ganesha says his blessings are with you forever.

Scorpio: It’s time for soiree and merry-making with family, predicts Ganesha. You never know, you may even bump into someone special today, who may become an integral part of your life in future. Your friends are your extended family, call them over for the celebrations.

Sagittarius: Ganesha foresees a gradual weakening in your position. You are most likely to bring troubles upon yourself as the day progresses. Good economic gains are expected if you change the hub of your activities.

Capricorn: You mark dates on calendar to sneak away for a small vacation nearby, but because of the heavy workload, you always have to cancel the plans. You don’t need to plan you can take an impromptu vacation, feels Ganesha. Take one now! Get a roadmap and drive away from the hassle of the city.

Aquarius: Who doesn’t like to have a heavier pocket? You will be pleased to have little extra cash in your wallet. Also, you will pay attention to your financial planning and position, says Ganesha. Beware! The green-eyed people around you will try to distract you from your path, so keep your guards on, advises Ganesha.

Pisces: Today is a good day for conducting business and on the work front, especially for those in higher management. You will find yourself attending important meetings or making critical decisions. For students looking to pursue higher studies, now is a good time to get cracking. The later half of the day should see you communicate with friends or relatives living abroad, says Ganesha.