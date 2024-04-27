Aries: Ganesha advises you to look before you leap. One hasty decision may undo a lot of hard work accomplished over a long period of time. After a tense morning, you may simply want an evening with kids, helping them grow the Dahlias.

Taurus: Impulsive action kicks in as you work and interact today. Do not let the pressure and strain cloud your thoughts, and instead focus on acting on the things at hand. If you find things spiralling out of control, take a break and listen to some music that soothes your heart, suggests Ganesha.

Gemini: Today, you will decide to become a bit more conscious about your health. You may or may not join a gym or measure your calories, but you will sit up and take notice of your lifestyle and unhealthy food habits, predicts Ganesha. A new job is also likely, which will pen a completely new chapter in your life.

Cancer: Today, you will be extremely impulsive and spontaneous, feels Ganesha. You better get rid of your negative thoughts and beliefs and start taking charge of things at hand. Also, stop focusing so much on the pitfalls, and start working. Listen to music that speaks to your heart and you will be at peace with yourself.

Leo: Always dependable, that is what you are. And today, you will just underline this fact in bold strokes through your fine display of commitment to work, and your dedication to your family, says Ganesha. Your company may never find a better person for the job that you are assigned to do. Even at home, your credentials as the perfect family man will shoot right off the charts.

Virgo: Ganesha sees you keeping away from a joint venture. You are capable enough to handle big projects yourself. You are most likely to lead and coordinate large teams and extract work from them as you will.

Libra: Expect some annoyance from the ‘man in the chair’, or people in charge who may be looking towards throwing a wench in your way. But know that it is just a blip on the radar. Your fortune is too powerful for anyone to affect it negatively. Stick to your task and dig into your imagination to find a way around the blips. Your ability to think out-of-the-box will perplex your perpetrator chuckles Ganesha.

Scorpio: The crown jewel of your character will be your supreme confidence today. Try to pick up tasks that require herculean efforts, and you shall come close to achieving them, predicts Ganesha. Your nerves and buoyant nature will be infectious and also leave people awestruck.

Sagittarius: Your business may bring you faster growth rates than bacteria today. Moreover, banking transactions will fetch returns exceeding your expectations. Management institutes will value your expertise and experience, predicts Ganesha. All in all, it is a day when progressions are on the rise.

Capricorn: Creativity is your innate trait. But how creative can you get when dealing with day-to-day issues? You will not only answer this question with utmost modesty but will make a great display of your creative skills by cleverly sorting out problems with your siblings, says Ganesha. You will derive pleasure by delving into knotty problems and solving them with ease. Also, you will reach out to those in need and help them in every possible manner.

Aquarius: Money is on your mind today! If you want to sort out financial matters, today is the day. You may have a good time with friends in the evening. You will also realise how much your friends value you and the respect you command in your wider social circle. Ganesha says maintaining it is important.

Pisces: Today, you will find yourself partitioning your time equally, and more importantly, excelling, at work and home. So, while you will prove to be the right man for the job assigned to you at the office, at home you will establish yourself as the perfect family man, says Ganesha.