Aries: You will delight in romantic pursuits today. You would like to spend the whole day with your friends and loved ones, indulging in activities that appeal to you. But Ganesha says your peers may not approve, as they may think you are trying to shirk work.

Taurus: You will be in a mood to dominate and boss over your subordinates and assistants as soon as you land at your workplace. Ganesha urges you to get rid of this idea instantly. Otherwise, you are likely to lose a lot of money in store for you. You are likely to feel bored and listless later in the day. Take a break and go for a small pleasure trip to some attractive and picturesque spot. That should pep you up.

Gemini: You will feel the need to break free from the shackles of your daily routine. You will try to complete all your work in one go and this will give rise to mental stress and worry. You will be able to concentrate on your matters only later on in the day, as busy as you will be with work-related matters in the afternoon. Make sure that you do not end up neglecting your family in pursuit of your career goals, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Ganesha predicts that your life is going to take a new turn owing to some sudden events. Make the most of this period, and instead of getting intimidated, take this as a learning and stepping stone. You may end up travelling a lot for work today. As the evening descends, you may feel religious and your positive bent towards spirituality may make you spend the evening meditating or chanting.

Leo: It is the right time to take up new projects and sign new contracts. Your business capability will also increase now. You will have to labour under the burden of increased expectations, however, it is natural for others to have such expectations from those who are blazing a path to success for themselves. Do not lose sight of your ultimate goal when choosing which activities to pursue, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Ganesha says that Lady Luck will shine on you today. You will receive good news from distant places, maybe even from overseas. There are chances that you will take the lead in initiating an affair of the heart. There will be a lot of clarity in your perceptions today.

Libra: Ganesha says there is all possibility of a trip for business or pleasure today. This journey will leave a long-term impact on your memory and your life. You will win every one’s heart by your powerful speech. You may forget your duty towards your family as you will show more inclination in trade and business.

Scorpio: Today, you may not be in a mood to work as you may lose focus every now and then. This may create problems in meeting deadlines in future. The evening will be full of romantic conversations as you spend some quality time with your beloved, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Your optimistic attitude, logic and reasoning will solve half of your problems today, foresees Ganesha. Stress and tension may take a toll on your health. But also have a reason to rejoice as your near and dear ones cheer you up when your spirits are low.

Capricorn: The work pressure is mounting and you find it extremely difficult to bear the burden. Deadlines are closing in and there is still a lot to be done. But, none can dampen your spirit and break you down. Not only you fight with full force, but also will choose the right path to move forward, says Ganesha.

Aquarius: You will be very unpredictable, today. Your opponents will not be able to anticipate your moves, and when the competition is tough such unpredictability will give you an upper hand, foresees Ganesha. Your honesty and efforts will be appreciated and rewarded at work. You have done what you could have; now rest for some time and prepare for a new day.

Pisces: You will begin your day on a self-confident note but as the day goes by things will fall into place, just like they always do. The routine might lull you a bit and as you take decisions you might being to doubt how appropriate they are. Any meetings that you attend after the afternoon will be fruitful for all parties involved. Today’s day will push you to adopt a realistic and more open-minded point of view.