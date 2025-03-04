Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: Flow with the tide today. This is Ganesha’s tip pertaining to your relationships. You are assertive as a general rule but you can save it for later. Today is the day to be generous and accede to the wishes of your beloved. You may even propose to him/her.

Taurus: This day appears to be earmarked for a long shopping spree. Ganesha sees you doing the rounds of malls, markets, dollar stores and bargain counters. You are likely to be happily busy in haggling over prices, trying to get the best deals for your purchases. Before you are done you would have bought tons of stuff. On return in the evening, you will be happily absorbed in narrating the exciting and colourful details of your day long shopping.

Gemini: You are desirous of perfection in everything that you do, and you practice this philosophy in every aspect of your life. You make sure that all of your energies are concentrated on taking forward your efforts in the right direction. You need to replenish your energies and increase your awareness today, to be able to continue your efforts, says Ganesha.

Cancer: It is about time that you cultivated healthy eating habits. Today, you will be prone to doing everything in excess. You may overeat or get swept away by emotions. You must keep a check on your emotions, or it may lead to unwanted complications. Eat vegetables or salad for a healthy lifestyle, suggests Ganesha.

Leo: You will be seized by a desire to do something new for a change today. Your mood will be bright throughout the day. You will be able to achieve success owing to your energy and enthusiasm. The planets are in your favour, hence you can accept the challenges coming your way and prevail over them, says Ganesha.

Virgo: It is more than likely that you will reap financial profits from foreign contacts, predicts Ganesha. You will excel in all the activities that you undertake today. Your dream of establishing a mammoth business enterprise in a foreign country will take flight today.

Libra: Ganesha says that today will be a lucky day for you. You may receive some financial gain. There will be some good news about your children’s progress. This is the right time to invest in business. For financial investors and share brokers this period is beneficial, so make the most of it.

Scorpio: In all probability, your mood is extremely hawkish today. Your belligerence may even put off Lady Luck for the time being. Ganesha advises you to stay away from confrontations and troubles of any kind. The evening, however, promises to be relaxing.

Sagittarius: Those around you will be impressed by the leader in you. You are the general and others will rally at your call to arms. And all the while, you swing your sword and make your way to the top, defying all odds. Do not forget to let people have their own time and space. This will not only help you progress, but will boost their morale too.

Capricorn: Patience is tested when one is in trouble; your patience could be tried today. The trick is in keeping your composure, says Ganesha. Avoid getting into an argument or scuffle with those around you, as luck may not be on your side.

Aquarius: You will not need a reason to party today. Be it the news of a friend getting married or you buying a new car, you are in a mood to celebrate life like anything! Apart from this, you will have a smooth sailing through out the day, foresees Ganesha. If you are a businessman or a professional, you will move one step closer to your target.

Pisces: Looking at your planetary positions for today, there is a likelihood that you will suffer from reversals in fortunes financially. Hence be wary when it comes to financial dealings.