From love and relationships to career moves and financial gains, the stars have plenty in store today. Some zodiac signs will enjoy professional recognition, while others may reconnect with loved ones or plan sudden travel. Here’s what the stars say you should expect.

Aries: Your charismatic appeal is always ready to use. And today, you will possibly reap rich dividends through it. But there is always scope for improvement and you will find yourself drawn to altruism. Ganesha guarantees satisfaction in lending a helping hand to the needy.

Taurus: You will enjoy your responsibilities at the home front, says Ganesha. People whom you trusted to watch your back might let you down today. Remember, what you sow is what you reap, so do not fall short of putting in the effort required to make something fruitful. Be careful and cautious in dealing with people, advises Ganesha.

Gemini: Today, a strong emotional link with someone special may get established, predicts Ganesha. So you will remain delighted and elated for most of the day. Still, some petty problems may spoil your happy mood later in the day. Diffuse tension with a light-hearted approach.

Cancer: Today, you will realise that in this materialistic world, everything is judged by its appearance, and what is unseen counts for nothing. You will work hard to be seen and will crave attention. Though Ganesha strongly suggests that this will only bring you grief as the most beautiful of flowers shrivel and your appearance will not help you beyond a point, you are not likely to follow his advice. However, there is no denying that outward appearance does have its advantages.

Leo: Though God is benevolent, it is but necessary that we reciprocate the magnanimity of the Almighty through our actions. So wake up today with a little prayer on your lips. Make it a point to visit a temple for some peace of mind. The other alternative is to do a small pooja at home. Connect with your spiritual side through meditation and find peace with yourself, says Ganesha.

Virgo: If curiosity killed the cat, it is going to inspire you to go to exotic places and meet new people, says Ganesha. Enriching experiences enter enthusiastically today. But hold on, don’t unpack, as you may set off on yet another adventure. Ganesha sees you being crack ductile and malleable.

Libra: Lady Luck offers you a mixed bag today, so expect anything and everything. You may also develop a knack for pointing out others’ mistakes, while turning a blind eye to your own shortcomings. Ganesha disapproves of this. Look forward to a delightful evening, for you will have fun in the company of friends.

Scorpio: You’ve been keeping things within for too long now, and today may just be the day when you vent it all out, says Ganesha. This overwhelming pressure may have an effect on your health. Ganesha counsels you to spend quality time with your loved ones to ease up a bit.

Sagittarius: Skilled at multitasking as you are, today you may just take things one by one. Instincts will rule the roost for most of the time. And govern your actions too. But as peculiar as the day may be, you shall find yourself back to being your own assured self.

Capricorn: If trouble happens to knock at your door today, your guardian angel will come to your rescue, foresees Ganesha. Unlike many others who waste their lives running after impossible goals, you will be content with your achievements. But that does not, by any means, imply that you aren’t ambitious. Just like yourself, your ambitions will be simple in nature, to the extent that they may elicit awe among people.

Aquarius: You will seek spirituality as you feel thoroughly dejected by your present situation. Ganesha says that even struggling courageously with circumstances requires a spiritual endeavour. These trying times give you the patience to deal intelligently with challenges and setbacks.

Pisces: Your spiritual and religious streak comes to the fore. You will likely visit a place of worship to soothe your troubled soul. Meditative techniques may also be resorted to in your quest for peace and calm, says Ganesha.