From love and relationships to career moves and financial gains, the stars have plenty in store today. Some zodiac signs will enjoy professional recognition, while others may reconnect with loved ones or plan sudden travel. Here’s what the stars say you should expect.

Aries: You will make material progress today, says Ganesha. Naturally, you want to share this abundance with your family. Ganesha suggests you give them more quality time. You may also want to take time out to pray and meditate and thank the almighty for favours received.

Taurus: Good luck will trail you like your shadow today, predicts Ganesha. You are likely to get good news from out of the country in the afternoon. You may take a chance and express your hidden feelings to someone special. Overall, you will have a hassle-free frame of mind.

Gemini: Today, you will look more presentable than ever, predicts Ganesha. At work, you will employ new business strategies to succeed. By evening, you will give a demo of your supreme sense for style, especially when it comes to dressing up. Your spouse will be enamoured by your new avtaar.

Cancer: Ganesha predicts success for your efforts to strengthen your status or prestige through collective activities. Your kind and generous attributes will see you cross a new peak. You will spend resources on an entertainment or recreational pursuit. Get ready for a hectic and fun-filled day, says Ganesha.

Leo: Today, you will think with your heart, not with your mind, says Ganesha. While that is a good thing sometimes, it may blur your analytical logic. If you happen to be in the business of money-lending, you can be assured of a fantastic afternoon wherein you will rake in profits. Just remember that there is no substitute for hard work. Find relief from the daily humdrum by going on a vacation, suggests Ganesha.

Virgo: Lady Luck is your date for the day today. Good tidings bear their way to you from distant lands, and may be across the seas too. Chances are you may take an initiative to let the cat out of the bag. Your outlook will be free of confusion today, says Ganesha.

Libra: For every matter, there is a particular solution unique to it. With your systematic approach to things, you are a firm believer in this statement. And it is a good thing too, since today, this habit shall help you grab the limelight at work, says Ganesha. In the second-half of the day, your eye for detail will go a long way in enhancing your insight. You will spend the evening buying electronic gadgets: the latest cellphone or music player, you have your eyes set on something along those lines today.

Scorpio: A turn of tide in the fortunes of life awaits you today, predicts Ganesha. The way you think – or not – will affect your health as much. Evenings may be spent in the pleasant company of friends and family, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: A lucky day for you as you go in for improving your appearance. Your social status will be boosted, too. Your brainstorms will propel you into the limelight, so be prepared to receive much adulation. Expect people to get gaga over you, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: You will love to play God today, and may make use of every tactic of the power game to yield the desired results, says Ganesha. A clear thought process and non-judgmental attitude will show you a new direction to life, but you will have to be focused to meet success. Going by your instincts will not do you any harm unless, of course, you are up to something suicidal.

Aquarius: The stars foretell some good news from foreign shores. Also, you will be focused entirely on work. If you are striving to discover innovative ways to achieve speed, accuracy and efficiency, you may succeed today. Ganesha advises you to keep up the hard work.

Pisces: In times of adversity, it is your loved ones who will stand you in good stead, and it is your patience and persistence which will get you home. Your actions today will demonstrate your dedication and sincerity to the job at hand, says Ganesha.